WIN: A family fitness package worth £454 with Hutton Moor Leisure Centre

New Year is traditionally a time for people to begin a new healthy lifestyle and this year the Mercury is making it easier than ever by giving one lucky reader the perfect prize to kick-start their new fitness regime.

The Mercury has teamed up with Hutton Moor in Weston-super-Mare to offer one family the ultimate fitness package for 2017, worth a grand total of £454.

Weston’s family-friendly leisure centre, Hutton Moor, has a wide range of facilities including a large swimming pool and a smaller children’s pool.

The centre is open seven days a week and its facilities include a 92-station gym, three squash courts, tennis courts, a free weights gym, spin bike studio, sauna, steam room and spa.

The centre also offers a wide range of fitness classes – which are included in its membership packages – such as aqua aerobics, body pump, spinning, zumba and more.

To celebrate the New Year and help its readers achieve their goals for 2017 the Mercury has teamed up with Hutton Moor to offer the ultimate family fitness package.

The prize includes:

* 2 x three-month adult expressions memberships, worth £117 each. The prize includes use of all the facilities in Hutton Moor’s membership package.

* 2 x three-month child Aquazone swimming memberships, worth £75 each. The membership includes one lesson per week and unlimited public swimming. This is suitable for children aged three-and-a-half or older.

* 2 x sway dance 10-week courses, worth £35 each. Children can choose from cheerleading, street dance, break dance and ballet tots. This is suitable for children aged between two and 16.

All of the prizes will be valid from February 1, excluding the sway dance courses, which begin in March.

For further information on the facilities, activities, pay-as-you-go and membership options at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, telephone 01934 425900, visit Hutton Moor’s website or visit the centre.

To enter the competition simply answer the question below. The competition will close at 10am on January 13. Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you consent to being contacted by representatives of Archant and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

