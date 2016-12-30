Advanced search

Win

WIN: A family fitness package worth £454 with Hutton Moor Leisure Centre

10:18 05 January 2017

Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

Hutton Moor.

New Year is traditionally a time for people to begin a new healthy lifestyle and this year the Mercury is making it easier than ever by giving one lucky reader the perfect prize to kick-start their new fitness regime.

Comment
Swimming at Hutton Moor.Swimming at Hutton Moor.

The Mercury has teamed up with Hutton Moor in Weston-super-Mare to offer one family the ultimate fitness package for 2017, worth a grand total of £454.

Weston’s family-friendly leisure centre, Hutton Moor, has a wide range of facilities including a large swimming pool and a smaller children’s pool.

The centre is open seven days a week and its facilities include a 92-station gym, three squash courts, tennis courts, a free weights gym, spin bike studio, sauna, steam room and spa.

The centre also offers a wide range of fitness classes – which are included in its membership packages – such as aqua aerobics, body pump, spinning, zumba and more.

Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor. Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

To celebrate the New Year and help its readers achieve their goals for 2017 the Mercury has teamed up with Hutton Moor to offer the ultimate family fitness package.

The prize includes:

* 2 x three-month adult expressions memberships, worth £117 each. The prize includes use of all the facilities in Hutton Moor’s membership package.

* 2 x three-month child Aquazone swimming memberships, worth £75 each. The membership includes one lesson per week and unlimited public swimming. This is suitable for children aged three-and-a-half or older.

Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor. Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

* 2 x sway dance 10-week courses, worth £35 each. Children can choose from cheerleading, street dance, break dance and ballet tots. This is suitable for children aged between two and 16.

All of the prizes will be valid from February 1, excluding the sway dance courses, which begin in March.

For further information on the facilities, activities, pay-as-you-go and membership options at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, telephone 01934 425900, visit Hutton Moor’s website or visit the centre.

Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor. Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

To enter the competition simply answer the question below. The competition will close at 10am on January 13. Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you consent to being contacted by representatives of Archant and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What is the total value of the Hutton Moor New Year’s prize?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Weston Mercury

Weston-super-Mare independent shops report mixed results for trading over Christmas period

17:30 Sarah Robinson
The crowds were out enjoying the early January Sun.

The festive period has brought about mixed results for Weston-super-Mare’s retailers, with some shop owners noting an improvement on last year, but others seeing a drop in takings.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Council will sell derelict house at auction ‘as quickly as possible’

19:00
The house will be sold at auction.

A derelict house will be bought by North Somerset Council and sold at auction as soon as possible.

Read more
Worle

BREAKING: Birnbeck Pier jetty demolition to begin ‘next week’

13:55 Grace Earl
Builders have begun construction an access road down to Birnbeck Pier's north jetty ahead of the demolition. Photo by Eleanor Young.

Birnbeck Pier’s north jetty looks set to be ripped down in a matter of days, after diggers were spotted carrying out preparation work at the Weston-super-Mare site today (Thursday).

Read more
Birnbeck Pier

Weston-super-Mare Business Improvement District looks ahead after renewal

13:00
Town centre manager Steve Townsend with Weston BID street wardens Adrian Ley and Bridget Parsons.

After securing support from town centre businesses to run for five more years, Weston-super-Mare Business Improvement District (BID) is looking forward to 2017 and striving to make the town ‘one of the safest and cleanest destinations in the South West’.

Read more

Plans to target Bristol Airport greenbelt parking ditched by council

16:00
The Bristol Airport terminal.

People are being given the chance to have their say on the decision to scrap a North Somerset Council scheme which would have targeted Bristol Airport passengers parking in North Somerset’s greenbelt.

Read more

Three months of roadworks to begin in Weston-super-Mare next week

11:00
Junction of Alfred Street and Alexandra Parade.

Traffic flow in Weston town centre is set to be permanently altered, as improvement works to one of its busiest junctions will begin next week.

Read more
North Somerset Council Weston-super-Mare regeneration Weston-super-Mare

25 photos which prove North Somerset is somewhere you should never visit

14:49 Briana Millett
Picture: Terry Kelly

North Somerset just has nothing to offer.

Read more
North Somerset Uphill Weston-super-Mare

Runners wanted for Weston-super-Mare’s Tough Ten race

14:00
The Trego family who ran together to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Entry for runners looking to take part in Weston’s popular Tough Ten race has opened.

Read more

Orchestra pay tribute to Mozart and Wagner in winter show

13:00

A Somerset band is preparing to bring musical joy to an audience in February.

Read more

Improvements to Weston-super-Mare’s Town Square take shape

12:30
Winter Gardens and Town Square development.

Plans to regenerate Weston in 2017 are already off to a flying start, after construction work to transform the Town Square began on Tuesday.

Read more
North Somerset Council Weston-super-Mare regeneration Weston-super-Mare

25 photos which prove North Somerset is somewhere you should never visit

14:49
Picture: Terry Kelly

North Somerset just has nothing to offer.

Win: WIN: A family fitness package worth £454 with Hutton Moor Leisure Centre

10:18
Win a gym membership at Hutton Moor.

New Year is traditionally a time for people to begin a new healthy lifestyle and this year the Mercury is making it easier than ever by giving one lucky reader the perfect prize to kick-start their new fitness regime.

£1.5m grant to help people live independently

Yesterday, 12:30

Close to £1.5million of Government funding will be used to support people with learning disabilities to live independently across Somerset.

Police appeal: Have you seen this wanted man in Weston-super-Mare?

Tue, 15:45
Police want help locating wanted man Shpetim Hysa.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Weston-super-Mare.

TRAVEL: M5 reopened following earlier closure after woman ‘fell from bridge’

Friday, December 30, 2016

The M5 northbound has reopened after it was closed earlier today (Friday) when a woman fell from a motorway bridge.

International award for Locking schoolchildren

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Locking School has been reaccredited for its International Award.

A primary school in North Somerset which has been working hard to ensure global issues are embedded into its curriculum, has won an International School Award.

Growing safety concerns in village following fatal collision

Monday, December 19, 2016
The collision happened along the A370 Bridgwater Road in Bleadon. Photo c/o Google.

Serious concerns have been raised about the condition and safety of a country road which sees 100 lorries drive down it every day.

Abortion clinic in Weston-super-Mare set for expansion

Friday, December 16, 2016
Abortion services in Weston-super-Mare will expand.

Abortion services in Weston-super-Mare are so limited just one woman a week can get a termination in the town – but that is soon to change under new plans to expand Weston General Hospital’s clinic.

No beds left at Weston General Hospital as ‘unprecedented demand’ sees maternity unit used as inpatient ward

Friday, December 16, 2016
Weston General Hospital.

Weston General Hospital was busier than it has ever been at the weekend, as patients faced up to 12-hour waits for beds and doctors had nowhere else to place ‘elderly and at risk’ women but in its maternity ward.

Gallery: Schoolchildren compete to be crowned best choir

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Christchurch Primary School.

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier has hosted a Christmas carol competition to spread its fair share of festive spirit.

TRAVEL: Delays on M5 as car flips

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

There are delays on the M5 between Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare this morning (Wednesday) after a car flipped onto its roof during a collision with a lorry.

TRAVEL: M5 closures in place for three nights at Weston-super-Mare

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Parts of the M5 will be closed overnight for the next three nights, while resurfacing and inspection work is carried out.

IN PICTURES: Helicopter called in to rescue man from side of train tracks in Weston-super-Mare

Friday, December 2, 2016
Officers managed to carry the man to safety. Picture: NPAS Filton.

A police helicopter was called in to help rescue an injured man stuck on the side of the railway line in Weston-super-Mare – officers risked their own lives as trains continue to speed past.

Two fire crews from Weston-super-Mare called to fire in Uphill

Friday, December 2, 2016

A shed was ‘completely destroyed’ in a fire in Uphill last night, which needed two crews of firefighters to tame it.

Foggy conditions causing problems on the roads after collision in Weston-super-Mare

Thursday, December 1, 2016

There are delays coming in and out of Weston-super-Mare this afternoon (Thursday) after a collision on the A371.

TRAVEL: M5 delays after ‘concern for welfare’ incident

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

There are delays on the M5 between Weston-super-Mare and Avonmouth after an earlier closure while police dealt with an incident involving concern for someone’s welfare.

Woman, aged 67, hit over the head and robbed in the centre of Weston-super-Mare

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 67-year-old woman was hit on the head and robbed in the centre of Weston-super-Mare.

NHS shake-up: £300m deficit if nothing done to transform healthcare

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Healthcare leaders have unveiled a vision for a new-look NHS in North Somerset, featuring plans to reduce hospital admissions by 30 per cent and save millions of pounds.

Power cut affects more than 300 houses in and around Cheddar

Monday, November 28, 2016
There is currently a power cut in Cheddar and Draycott.

More than 100 homes are still without electricity following a power cut which affected more than 300 properties in Somerset this afternoon (Monday).

Firefighters tackle flat fire in Weston-super-Mare

Monday, November 28, 2016

An elderly woman was given oxygen by firefighters following a flat fire in Weston-super-Mare last night (Sunday).

‘Joe the Jeweller’ remembered for leaving lasting mark on Weston-super-Mare

Sunday, November 27, 2016
Joe Hebson with his grandson Ché Hebson.

A man who spent his life repairing people’s most prized-possessions has died at the age of 93.

Accident causes traffic jam on A38

Friday, November 25, 2016

An accident has caused a build-up of traffic on the A38 near Winscombe this afternoon (Friday).

Exclusive: Weston family made ‘frantic efforts’ for suicidal son – but system failed him

Friday, November 25, 2016
Joseph Haines.

The family of an autistic man who killed himself after spending the last 24 hours of his life begging for professional help have hit out at the ‘catalogue of errors’ which led to his death.

Accident causes delays on A370

Thursday, November 24, 2016

Traffic coming in and out of Weston-super-Mare is slow this morning (Thursday) due to an accident on the A370, near Bleadon.

VIDEO: Roads closed and homes flooded in Hutton

Monday, November 21, 2016
Flooding in Hutton, near Weston-super-Mare, due to Storm Angus.

Flooding in Hutton is continuing to worsen and has now spread to at least two homes in the village, which is near Weston-super-Mare.

Celebration to mark 40 years of beautiful song from Congresbury Singers

Monday, November 21, 2016
Congresbury Singers 40th anniversary concert.

Congresbury Singers has wowed audiences at some 100 concerts but its recent show had special significance, as it marked the group’s 40th anniversary.

Flood alert issued ahead of high tide in Weston-super-Mare

Wednesday, November 16, 2016
High tide Saturday night along the marine lake.

A flood alert has been put in place covering Weston-super-Mare, Burnham-on-Sea and many of the surrounding areas.

10 things you might not know about Weston College

Monday, November 14, 2016
Lenny Henry opened Weston College's University Campus. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Weston College is continually growing, it is Ofsted outstanding and now has its own degree-level leg – University Centre Weston. Its staff and students often appear within the pages of the Mercury for their successes – and most Westonian’s know of the college’s plans to transform buildings such as the Winter Gardens and the Arosfa. But, we have put together a list of quirky facts you might not know about the college.

Video: In pictures: Mercury readers capture the best of Weston-super-Mare carnival

Monday, November 14, 2016
Weston Carnival. Photo by Peter Elston.

Weston-super-Mare carnival took place on Friday and plenty of the Mercury’s readers had their cameras on hand – here are some of the best readers’ photos and video footage from the spectacle.

Poll: Weston Crematorium hikes prices to almost £1k

Monday, November 14, 2016
Religion, death and dolor - funeral and cemetery; funeral with coffin

Grieving families are paying record amounts to have their loved ones cremated in Weston-super-Mare, as the charge now sits at more than double what it was just six years ago.

Most Read

BREAKING: Birnbeck Pier jetty demolition to begin ‘next week’

Builders have begun construction an access road down to Birnbeck Pier's north jetty ahead of the demolition. Photo by Eleanor Young.

Three months of roadworks to begin in Weston-super-Mare next week

Junction of Alfred Street and Alexandra Parade.

Town council tax may go up in an average Weston home – by 1p

Council tax may go up by 1p in the average Weston home.

APPEAL: Police seek duo over thefts

Teenage girl who fell from M5 bridge in hospital in ‘stable condition’

Council will sell derelict house at auction ‘as quickly as possible’

The house will be sold at auction.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder