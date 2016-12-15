Advanced search

Win tickets worth more than £100 to attend a glamorous masked ball on the Grand Pier this New Year’s Eve

08:00 15 December 2016

If you have yet to solidify your New Year’s Eve plans then look no further – Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier will be hosting a glamorous masked ball.

Glittering ball gowns and dapper suits will fill the pier’s great hall as revellers ring in the new year in style.

A drinks reception, four-course meal and live music are on offer on the pier this New Year’s Eve.

When guests have danced the night away a survivors’ breakfast will then be served to soak up the sherry.

The ball will begin at 8pm and tickets, priced £59.50, are available on 01934 646155, via www.grandpier.co.uk or by emailing events@grandpier.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the pier to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to the ball.

The competition will close at 10am on December 23.

Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: On what date is New Year’s Eve?

