Not Dead Enough to be brought to life on stage at The Bristol Hippodrome

09:00 09 February 2017

Not Dead Enough

Not Dead Enough

Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore are set to bring best-selling author Peter James’ work to life, with Not Dead Enough – and the tour includes a stop in Bristol.

And you could watch this world premiere of the performance for free, thanks to our competition.

The story is one which follows a chilling murder case. Richie – who is best known for his role as Alfie Moon in popular soap Eastenders – takes on the role of Detective Superintendent Roy Grace who is trying to crack the case, alongside trying to find his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared.

Brian Bishop claims he was 60 miles away the night his wife was murdered. But as this eerie case begins to take shape, it becomes more and more apparent that love is perhaps the most dangerous emotion to feel.

Not Dead Enough will be at The Bristol Hippodrome from February 27 to March 4 at 7.30pm each night and 2.30pm on March 1 and 4.

Tickets, priced £20.40-44.40, are available from the Hippodrome website.
The Mercury has teamed up with The Hippodrome to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show on February 27.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Not Dead Enough competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 17.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

