REVIEW: The night Busted took Bristol to the Year 3000

10:33 13 February 2017

Busted

Busted

Archant

One of the most successful bands of the 2000s made a welcome return to the stage in Bristol last night (Sunday) as the 02 Academy turned back the clock, 15 years after the band released their very first single.

Comment

The pop rock band have recently reformed after sadly splitting up back in 2004 and reporter Sheridan Robins went along to enjoy the show and sing-along to their classics and their brand new material.

Without wishing to put too fine a point on it, I remember 13 years ago just how devastated I was as a 13-year-old when Busted decided it was the end of the road.

So to get the opportunity to see them re-unite in Bristol was not one I was about to pass up.

My friend and I travelled to the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, listening to Year 3000 and What I Go To School For to get us ready for the excitement ahead but what was so brilliant about the gig was I appreciated their new music as well – something I really was not expecting.

Having released their first album in more than 10 years, Night Driver had a lot to live up to with the audience no doubt eagerly-awaiting the classics but Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne got the balance just right in showcasing their new material and giving the audience the trip down memory lane they so desperately craved.

They opened the hour and a quarter set with two tracks from the new album and having only listened to them a handful of times, I still found myself singing along.

But then the crowd erupted. Air Hostess was the first chance for the crowd to show their appreciation for the band and it certainly did not disappoint.

Their energy on stage was infectious and I found myself eager to hear more of their new material. Without It and New York showed off Charlie’s husky and pure voice, which back at the age of 11 I don’t think I truly appreciated.

His undeniable talent may have even made me forgive him for leaving the band to focus on new venture Fightstar, despite the heartbreak he inflicted on me back then.

The band even decided to jazz up some of their big hits with Who’s David showing a softer side to its original format and it did not deter the crowd from belting out every single word.

But the highlight for me? Well, that was travelling back to the early 2000s, by going all the way to the Year 3000.

I don’t see how anyone cannot love a song which proclaims ‘not much has changed but they live underwater’.

I have no shame in admitting I was jumping up and down and acting like a teenager all over again but that is what I had hoped.

It rubbed off on the band too and I can imagine having a huge crowd know every word to a song more than a decade old is quite special and they did seem to really appreciate it.

What was so great about the evening was I felt nostalgic enjoying 3am, Sleeping With The Light On and That’s What I Go To School For but I also felt I had discovered a new band.

Their new music is much more of a pop style but is just as catchy and I am looking forward to experiencing the new material they have to offer.

According to Matt, this is a new time for Busted and so they will be returning for more – hopefully once again to Bristol.

Whether you loved Busted back in the early 2000s, or you like what you hear from their album Night Driver, I would certainly recommend you try and catch the best band of my childhood on their remaining tour dates.

All the information you need can be found here.

