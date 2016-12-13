Opinion

REVIEW: University Centre Weston students shine at the Tropicana in Bad Girls: The Musical

The students will perform this week. Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s very best young talent was on display at the Tropicana last night (Wednesday) as musical theatre students dazzled on stage.

The second-year foundation students brought to life the popular television Bad Girls which shows the trials and tribulations of women in prison.

Students from the course – which is run in partnership with Bath Spa University – auditioned for 17 roles which were on offer back in September.

This show is not for the faint-hearted and it does not hold back in terms of foul language and its sinister story line.

But the students tackled it with maturity and made each of their characters believable.

Corrupt guard Jim Fenner was expertly portrayed by Adam Salvesen.

His disrespect of women actually made me cringe in my seat, which is a huge compliment to his commitment to the character.

The prisoners team up to expose Fenner for what he is, following the tragic loss of one of his victims.

Sara Nickson’s voice stood out in each of the musical numbers and despite her character, Nikki Wade, being inside for murder, she evoked an element of her being misunderstood to her character.

Her romance with Helen Stewart – played by Milly Jolliffe – was heartwarming and one which none of the audience expected.

What struck me was the energy every single one of the cast showed on stage. They were committed to their roles, no matter if they were moving set or performing a dance number.

The ensemble numbers were the best of the catchy songs, with The Baddest And The Best and I Shouldn’t Be Here the pick of the bunch.

There may have been a limited set for the students but they utilised it perfectly and the conclusion of the first act was quite something, with chairs and tables flying across the stage, thanks to the criminals’ rage.

The aspiring performers showed off their voices, their acting and their ability to stage a show. They have marketed the show themselves and will be assessed on their performance tonight (Thursday).

Bad Girls will be at the Theatre @ The Bay at the Tropicana tonight at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10 and £7 for concessions, are available from the Tropicana box office.