Advanced search

Opinion

REVIEW: University Centre Weston students shine at the Tropicana in Bad Girls: The Musical

11:22 01 December 2016

The students will perform this week.

The students will perform this week.

Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s very best young talent was on display at the Tropicana last night (Wednesday) as musical theatre students dazzled on stage.

Comment

The second-year foundation students brought to life the popular television Bad Girls which shows the trials and tribulations of women in prison.

Students from the course – which is run in partnership with Bath Spa University – auditioned for 17 roles which were on offer back in September.

This show is not for the faint-hearted and it does not hold back in terms of foul language and its sinister story line.

But the students tackled it with maturity and made each of their characters believable.

Corrupt guard Jim Fenner was expertly portrayed by Adam Salvesen.

His disrespect of women actually made me cringe in my seat, which is a huge compliment to his commitment to the character.

The prisoners team up to expose Fenner for what he is, following the tragic loss of one of his victims.

Sara Nickson’s voice stood out in each of the musical numbers and despite her character, Nikki Wade, being inside for murder, she evoked an element of her being misunderstood to her character.

Her romance with Helen Stewart – played by Milly Jolliffe – was heartwarming and one which none of the audience expected.

What struck me was the energy every single one of the cast showed on stage. They were committed to their roles, no matter if they were moving set or performing a dance number.

The ensemble numbers were the best of the catchy songs, with The Baddest And The Best and I Shouldn’t Be Here the pick of the bunch.

There may have been a limited set for the students but they utilised it perfectly and the conclusion of the first act was quite something, with chairs and tables flying across the stage, thanks to the criminals’ rage.

The aspiring performers showed off their voices, their acting and their ability to stage a show. They have marketed the show themselves and will be assessed on their performance tonight (Thursday).

Bad Girls will be at the Theatre @ The Bay at the Tropicana tonight at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10 and £7 for concessions, are available from the Tropicana box office.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Weston Mercury

Bringing Communities Together is boosted by flamenco and food at fete

20:00
The Bringing Communities Together Christmas fete.

People in Weston sampled foods from around the world and enjoyed an array of games and entertainment at a charity Christmas fete on Saturday.

Read more

CHURCHES TEAM UP TO RUN FESTIVE ARTS AFTERNOON FOR YOUNGSTERS

17:30
Minister Gary Hoare with some children.

Youngsters created last-minute decorations for their family Christmas trees at an arts and crafts morning at a village church.

Read more

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

17:30
Steve Fowell.

A school chef will compete for a culinary title in January.

Read more
Mendip Green Primary School

Worle Village Club donates to foodbank and Cancer Research UK

16:00
Worle Village Club foodbank

A Worle club has donated £2,500 to good causes to give everyone the chance of a good Christmas.

Read more
Worle

Teenager trained as soldier ahead of becoming army medic

14:00
Rosie Bunker.

A Weston-super-Mare teenager took part in an army passing out parade after completing her training.

Read more

Blue plaque funding confirmed for one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, Paulo Radmilovic

13:00
Paulo Radmilovic.

A blue plaque dedicated to a four-time Olympic gold medallist who lived in Weston-super-Mare will be installed.

Read more
Weston Town Council

Five Gold Rings – Two £500 prizes up for grabs in Weston-super-Mare tonight

12:30 Sam Frost
Caboodle, Meadow Street, Weston. Five Gold Rings competition.

A father and daughter duo walked away smiling this week after winning the £500 prize from the Mercury’s Five Gold rings competition, and you could be the final winner when the last two rings are given away tonight (Thursday).

Read more

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

12:00
A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

A busy Burnham road is set to be closed for four months while new sewer pipes are installed.

Read more

Aladdin flies into Theatre Royal Bath for Christmas

12:00
Jon Monie, Gemma Naylor, Bill Ward, Mark Rhodes and Nick Wilton star in Aladdin. Credit: Anna Barclay

Hilarious jokes, audience participation and a man dressed in drag can only mean one thing; the pantomime is back in town.

Read more

Cheddar extend unbeaten run with draw at Warminster

11:04 Bickell, Dave
Cheddar AFC.

Cheddar extended their unbeaten run with a hard-fought draw at Warminster.

Read more

Weston-super-Mare Football Club finish 2016 home campaign with a point

Yesterday, 10:55
Brad Ash away at Oxford. Picture: Will T Photography

Weston-super-Mare secured a point at home in their last game at The Woodspring Stadium of 2016 with a 0-0 draw at home to Chelmsford City.

Road accidents at their lowest level in North Somerset and Somerset but people ‘must not be complacent’

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
The rate of road accidents is lower than ever before.

A North Somerset councillor has issued a warning to road users they ‘can’t be complacent’, despite new figures revealing the number of injuries and deaths on the road is at its lowest ever level in both Somerset and North Somerset.

Winter Gardens’ hidden gems revealed as Weston College revamp continues to progress

Friday, December 9, 2016
Winter Gardens secrets have been revealed.

The iconic Winter Gardens’ wealth of history is slowly unravelling as Weston College’s development of the building continues to take shape.

Exclusive: ‘We can’t carry people’ says Weston-super-Mare head coach as battle against relegation suffers fresh blow

Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Brad Ash and Jacob Cane fight for the ball at home to Hemel Hempstead. Picture by Will T Photography.

Weston-super-Mare head coach Scott Bartlett has admitted the Seagulls are in a relegation battle after his side were humbled 5-3 at home to Hemel Hempstead Town.

Cocker spaniel rescued after getting stuck in mud

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Oakley the cocker spaniel was rescued.

Burnham-on-Sea’s BARB Search and Rescue charity was on hand to rescue a dog who got stuck in the mud on the beach.

Exclusive: ‘There were some disruptive influences in the dressing room but now they all want to play for the shirt’ – Weston-super-Mare fans’ forum reveals

Monday, December 5, 2016
Weston FC away at Oxford. Picture: Will T Photography

Weston Football Club revealed at the weekend there have been some ‘disruptive’ influences in the dressing room in the past and despite the lack of improvement on the pitch, there have been significant changes off it.

New: MATCH REPORT: Hemel Hempstead ease past Seagulls as fear of relegation lingers over The Woodspring Stadium

Saturday, December 3, 2016
Weston lost 5-1 today (Saturday).

Weston-super-Mare find themselves deep in relegation trouble after they were humbled 5-3 at home to Hemel Hempstead today (Saturday).

Updated: Wanted Weston-super-Mare man arrested after police appeal

Friday, December 2, 2016
Lee Cooper has now been arrested.

A wanted Weston-super-Mare man has now been arrested, following an appeal yesterday (Thursday).

New: Striker arrives at The Woodspring Stadium ahead of Hemel Hempstead clash

Friday, December 2, 2016
Weston have signed a new striker.

Weston-super-Mare Football Club have today (Friday) announced striker Jamie Chamberlain has joined the Seagulls.

Woman trapped under bale of hay

Friday, December 2, 2016
Hay bales

A woman was rushed to hospital after a bale of hay – weighing half a tonne – fell on top of her, leaving her trapped.

Gallery: ‘Brilliant’ Weston College awards night celebrates a year of success for students and staff

Friday, December 2, 2016
Jordan Tucker, Abigail Hopkins and Farrah Seyedi with their two awards.

A host of inspirational and hard-working students were rewarded for their efforts over the past year at Weston College’s annual celebration of success awards.

New: Weather warning as fog continues to descend over Weston-super-Mare

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Fog in Weston today (Thursday)

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for North Somerset following thick fog which has descended across Weston-super-Mare today (Thursday).

Opinion: REVIEW: University Centre Weston students shine at the Tropicana in Bad Girls: The Musical

Thursday, December 1, 2016
The students will perform this week.

Weston-super-Mare’s very best young talent was on display at the Tropicana last night (Wednesday) as musical theatre students dazzled on stage.

WANTED: Weston-super-Mare man sought by police

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Lee Cooper

A Weston-super-Mare man is wanted by police so he can be returned to prison.

New: Dayle Grubb signs new contract at Weston-super-Mare Football Club

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Dayle Grubb~3

Weston-super-Mare Football Club have today (Thursday) announced midfielder Dayle Grubb has extended his contract at The Woodspring Stadium.

REACTION: What does the autumn statement mean for Weston-super-Mare?

Thursday, December 1, 2016
What does the autumn statement mean for Weston?

A Weston business believes it has ‘been left out in the cold’ after the Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond presented his first – and last – autumn statement last week, revealing the Government’s plans for the economy,

Exclusive: ‘The lads will learn from it’ says Weston-super-Mare head coach after the Seagulls’ Wembley dream ended at the first hurdle

Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Brad Ash slots home from the spot against Dartford.

Weston-super-Mare head coach Scott Bartlett was left ruing a missed opportunity after his Seagulls side crashed out of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

University Centre Weston students to take to Weston-super-Mare stage

Monday, November 28, 2016
The students will perform this week.

Talented musical theatre students from University Centre Weston are set to perform their latest offering at the Tropicana this week as part of their degree.

Ambulance and fire crews called to house fire

Monday, November 28, 2016
A fire broke out this morning (Monday).

A fire broke out on the porch of a house early this morning (Monday) and has caused damage to the property.

New: MATCH REPORT: Weston-super-Mare crash out of the FA Trophy

Saturday, November 26, 2016
Brad Ash away at Oxford. Picture: Will T Photography

Weston-super-Mare capitulated against 10-man Dartford in the FA Trophy third round qualifying, crashing out of the competition 4-2.

Outbreak of norovirus at Weston General Hospital

Friday, November 25, 2016
Weston General Hospital.

Weston General Hospital has closed a number of its wards, after an outbreak of the ‘winter vomiting bug’ – norovirus.

New: PREVIEW: Weston-super-Mare looking to secure back-to-back wins and progress in FA Trophy

Thursday, November 24, 2016
The teams make their way out of the tunnel. Picture: Will T photography.

Weston-super-Mare are hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches, as Scott Bartlett’s side finally hit some form.

Valuables stolen in Weston-super-Mare burglary

Thursday, November 24, 2016
The police want to talk to a man in connection with the burglary.

Police are on the lookout for a man in connection with a Weston-super-Mare burglary.

Gallery: IN PICTURES: Pudsey makes his way to Weston-super-Mare for host of Children In Need events

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Milton Park Primary School.

The past week has seen Weston filled with people stepping out in fancy dress, and their very best spotty outfits, in aid of Children In Need.

TRAVEL REVIEW: Mini-break from Bristol to Munich – more culture than I could imagine

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
One of the many beer gardens in Munich.

Name three things which come into your head when you think of Munich – that was one of the first things I was asked to do after touching down in this fantastic cultural city last weekend.

Car crash leaves woman trapped

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
The woman was taken to hospital.

A woman was rushed to hospital after a car crash yesterday (Monday).

MATCH REPORT: Weston-super-Mare edge 7-goal thriller at Eastbourne Borough

Monday, November 21, 2016
Weston have signed a new striker.

Weston Football Club finally earned three points in the National League South as they triumphed 4-3 away at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

Exclusive: ‘That result was coming’ says Weston-super-Mare head coach as Seagulls win in the National League South for the first time since August

Monday, November 21, 2016
Scott Bartlett.

Weston-super-Mare Football Club fully deserved to finally get their first three points of Scott Bartlett’s reign, he has said, as the Seagulls got back to winning ways at the weekend with an impressive 4-3 triumph at Eastbourne Borough.

Weston-super-Mare dentist: ‘The problem lies with junk food’ as children face having rotten teeth

Monday, November 21, 2016
little girl patient and dentist

One Weston dentist is urging parents to make sure their kids do not think having a tooth out ‘is normal’ as a survey reveals one in five South West children aged five or under have poor oral hygiene.

Woman rescued by coastguard and BARB Search and Rescue after getting stuck in mud on beach

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Burnham beach.

A woman had to be rescued after getting stuck in mud on Burnham-on-Sea beach yesterday (Wednesday).

Newsletter Sign Up

Most Read

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

Man ‘tried to force his way into woman’s car’ in the dark

43 people from Weston-super-Mare looked at self-help tips to stop them looking at child abuse pictures

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

Steve Fowell.

Hundreds of lives saved by two Weston-super-Mare men

Phil Dowlan and Hugh Gibbs have both been given medals in recognition of making blood and platelet donation more than 100 times.

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Reader Travel
Weston Super Mare Tide report

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Family Notices 24

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

Follow us on Twitter