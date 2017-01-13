Advanced search

Win

WIN: Annual gym pass, spa treatment or free meal from Cadbury House

15:40 19 January 2017

Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography

Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography

Neil Phillips Photography

North Somerset is now home to officially the UK’s best health club, and it has teamed up with the Mercury to offer three fantastic prizes to readers.

Comment

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House’s theclub scooped the National Fitness Award for health clubs in 2016 after impressing judges.

Its gym offers the latest equipment from the likes of Artis and Technogym and incorporates features to help motivate, monitor and manage members’ fitness and one lucky reader will win an annual membership.

For those wanting to add a little more variety, the range of studio classes are ideal. From pilates to body conditioning, boxercise to aqua aerobics, spinning to zumba, theclub has something for everyone.

And after a tiring work-out, the luxurious 20-metre pool which includes steam room, sauna and hot tub is a great way to unwind and relax while the new spa extension has added further to the venue’s appeal.

If you fancy something a little more relaxing then fear not, as the Mercury’s competition can help too with a spa prize and a free Italian meal for two.

The spa at theclub is perfect for weekend breaks, pamper days or even for a hen weekend and is the ideal place where guests and members can take in the views over the North Somerset countryside while enjoying the outside sauna and hot tub.

And the opening of Marco Pierre White’s brand new Bardolino Pizzeria, Bellini and Espresso Bar at the venue in Congresbury last year added an extra dimension to the offering.

* The Mercury has teamed up with theclub to offer three lucky readers the chance to win first prize of a free 12-month gym membership, second prize of a Pevonia Prescriptive Facial treatment or third prize of a two-course meal for two at Bardolino’s.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on January 20.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. The prize is non-transferable and must be used only by the winner. The winner(s) must reside within the circulation area of the Mercury, and not be a current member of theclub, while the winners may be required to take part in some media activity. The Bardolino meal prize does not include drinks.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How big is the swimming pool at theclub?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Weston Mercury

Exclusive: Wrong ashes scattered in crematorium cover-up

Yesterday, 14:33 Briana Millett
Weston Crematorium staff scattered the wrong ashes in order to dupe a grieving family.

Weston-super-Mare Crematorium staff tricked a grieving family into believing they were witnessing their loved-one’s ashes being scattered, when in fact the remains of a complete stranger were being used in a bid to cover up earlier mistakes.

Read more

Midnight theft in North Somerset foiled by quick-thinking constable

Yesterday, 19:00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a special constable caught him with gardening equipment in Congresbury shortly before midnight.

Read more
Avon and Somerset Constabulary Congresbury

Man dies in Kewstoke crash

Yesterday, 09:23 Liam Jones

A man has died after a collision with a tree this morning (Thursday).

Read more
Avon and Somerset Constabulary Weston-super-Mare

‘Tremendous’ trains raise £4k for Weston Hospicecare at Weston-super-Mare Model Railway Show

Yesterday, 21:00
Mike Brown from Nailsea with his G-scale model based on a full-scale garden model railway in Florida. Picture: Jeremy Long

The organiser of a Weston model railway show says his most recent event was ‘magnificent’, after it raised more than £4,000 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more
Weston Hospicecare

Wassailing the day away as tradition is celebrated in Congresbury

Yesterday, 18:00
Green Man Brian Kemplay leads the ceremony with Charlotte Nowser and Iris Lowman.

People in Congresbury grabbed their pots and pans to banish evil spirits at this year’s ever-popular wassailing ceremony.

Read more

Council tax precept to remain unchanged in Congresbury

Yesterday, 18:00

Congresbury Parish Council’s annual council tax precept will remain unchanged during the next financial year.

Read more
Congresbury

‘Deterioration’ of North Somerset’s roads will ‘halt’ with additional investment

Yesterday, 17:30
A pothole in Weston-super-Mare.

North Somerset Council has been given an additional £788,000 from the Government to spend on improving the district’s roads.

Read more
North Somerset Council

Win: WIN: Annual gym pass, spa treatment or free meal from Cadbury House

Yesterday, 15:40 Tom Wright
Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography

North Somerset is now home to officially the UK’s best health club, and it has teamed up with the Mercury to offer three fantastic prizes to readers.

Read more

Your chance to challenge North Somerset Council’s new core strategy housing policy

Yesterday, 15:00
North Somerset Council's housing policy has finally been confirmed.

People are now able to submit objections to the High Court regarding North Somerset Council’s newly-adopted planning policy.

Read more
North Somerset Council

Gallery: ‘Great flood’ of Uphill 1981 – schoolchildren create history book

Yesterday, 14:00
Flooding in Uphill in 1981.

A history book recalling the great flood of Uphill in 1981 has been written by a group of schoolchildren.

Read more

Win: WIN: Annual gym pass, spa treatment or free meal from Cadbury House

Yesterday, 15:40
Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography

North Somerset is now home to officially the UK’s best health club, and it has teamed up with the Mercury to offer three fantastic prizes to readers.

Met Office warns drivers of ice risk this weekend

Friday, January 13, 2017
Frosty conditions, as here pictured by Terry Kelly previously in Weston-super-Mare, are forecast for North Somerset tonight.

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office tonight (Friday) for North Somerset with freezing temperatures forecast.

‘Increased’ risk of snow and ice disrupting travel services today

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Snow in Weston-super-Mare.

The chances of travel disruption in North Somerset caused by snow or ice today (Thursday) has increased, the Met Office has warned.

A38 closed near Bristol Airport due to car fire

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A car fire near Bristol Airport had seen the A38 closed in both directions this evening (Tuesday).

Nick Knowles to bring new show to Clevedon

Monday, January 9, 2017
Nick Knowles will be in Clevedon next month.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will be visiting Clevedon next month.

Crash on M5 causes delay at Weston-super-Mare

Monday, January 9, 2017

Commuters this morning (Monday) are facing long queues after a crash on the M5.

APPEAL: Police seek duo over thefts

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Avon and Somerset Constabulary want the public’s help to track down men in connection with ‘a number of theft offences’.

Man jailed for ignoring council over caravans

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A landowner has been sent to prison after refusing to move a caravan and hardstanding when legally required to do so.

M5 reopens after being closed due to ice

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The M5 has reopened after being closed between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare due to ice.

Exclusive: Woman tried to hang herself at Weston General Hospital days before her death

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Weston Area Health NHS Trust was not criticised for the care Emma Stevens received.

A North Somerset woman with mental health difficulties almost hanged herself in Weston General Hospital’s emergency department, an inquest was told.

Freezing temperatures predicted in Weston-super-Mare tonight

Monday, November 28, 2016
Could snow be on the cards tonight? Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Gritters will be out in force tonight (Monday) with temperatures in Weston-super-Mare expected to drop below freezing.

Police manhunt to find missing Gloucestershire man in Weston-super-Mare

Thursday, November 24, 2016
David Thomas was last seen on October 19.

Police are urgently trying to track down a missing man who they believe could be in Weston-super-Mare.

Schools to reopen after flooding forces closure

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Flooding forced the two schools to shut.

Two Weston-super-Mare schools which were closed today (Tuesday) following flooding are set to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday).

LATEST: Schools in Weston-super-Mare closed and roads impassable due to floods

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Flooding in Hutton, near Weston-super-Mare, due to Storm Angus.

Torrential rain has meant several roads are flooded and some schools will not open today (Tuesday).

Met Office warning for heavy rain and strong winds

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Wind and rain is expected.

Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset has been told to brace itself for strong gales today (Thursday).

Fire investigation begins after ’extensive’ damage

Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Avon Fire and Rescue Sevice was called out to Redhill, near Wrington, last night (Tuesday).

An industrial unit suffered ‘extensive’ damage in a fire last night (Tuesday).

Heroin and cocaine led to man’s death in Weston-super-Mare

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Flax Bourton Coroner's Court

A 44-year-old man who was found dead on his friend’s sofa in Weston-super-Mare had cocaine and heroin in his system, a coroner has concluded.

Missing woman has returned home – police

Monday, November 14, 2016

A Worle woman who went missing over the weekend has been found, Avon and Somerset Constabulary have revealed this morning (Monday).

Urgent plea to help find missing Worle woman

Sunday, November 13, 2016
Katie Knight has now returned home, say Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

A young woman has gone missing from her home near Weston-super-Mare, prompting an urgent plea from Avon and Somerset Constabulary for information.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service prepare for busy Bonfire Night

Friday, November 4, 2016
Firework display at the Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Wendy Elson (iWitness24)

Emergency calls to the fire service are likely to increase by 50 per cent over the coming days, due to Bonfire Night.

Roadworks set to begin on M5 and will last seven weeks

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
The roadworks between Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater will last until the week before Christmas.

Almost two months of roadworks, including speed restrictions and lane closures, will begin on the M5 in both directions today (Tuesday).

Look out for neighbours over Halloween, say police

Thursday, October 27, 2016
Avon and Somerset Constabulary are asking people to respect others over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Police are asking people to look out for elderly neighbours and those who live alone over the Halloween and Bonfire Night seasons.

Halloween costumes can catch fire, warns Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Parents should check their children’s Halloween costumes are safe to prevent ‘serious injury’, according to Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Fog warning for North Somerset issued by Met Office

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Drivers’ visibility could drop to just 50m overnight due to dense fog in North Somerset, the Met Office has warned.

Bristol Airport cannot afford to lose out to larger Heathrow, warns chief executive

Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Bristol Aiport

The Government’s backing for an expansion to Heathrow Airport should not come at the expense of regional airports, such as Bristol’s.

Royal British Legion needs more Poppy Appeal volunteers in Weston-super-Mare

Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Dame Barbara Windsor at the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal for the Royal British Legion. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images.

More volunteers are needed to support the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Weston-super-Mare.

Car overturns on A370 causing major delays

Friday, September 16, 2016
The Nailsea beat team could move into a former uniform shop in the High Street.

The A370 is closed in both directions following a crash this afternoon (Friday).

Bristol Airport passenger warning ahead of strike action

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Passengers are being warned they may face disruption tomorrow (Thursday) when flying from Bristol Airport due to strike action.

Man found after police’s missing persons appeal

Thursday, September 1, 2016

A man from Highbridge who was reported missing earlier this week has been found, police have confirmed.

Police begin searches to find missing man

Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Simon Brown went missing on Tuesday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police have launched an appeal to try to track down a man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most Read

Man dies in Kewstoke crash

Wrong ashes scattered in crematorium cover-up

Weston Crematorium staff scattered the wrong ashes in order to dupe a grieving family.

Midnight theft in North Somerset foiled by quick-thinking constable

Could North Somerset villagers ‘die’ because of parking problems?

A petition has been set up to improve road safety on Yatton's High Street.

Chef from Worle makes best school dinners in the South West

Steve Fowell.

WIN: Annual gym pass, spa treatment or free meal from Cadbury House

Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Reader Travel
Weston Super Mare Tide report

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Family Notices 24

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

Follow us on Twitter