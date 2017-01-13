Win

WIN: Annual gym pass, spa treatment or free meal from Cadbury House

Cadbury House. Credit: Neil Phillips Photography Neil Phillips Photography

North Somerset is now home to officially the UK’s best health club, and it has teamed up with the Mercury to offer three fantastic prizes to readers.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House’s theclub scooped the National Fitness Award for health clubs in 2016 after impressing judges.

Its gym offers the latest equipment from the likes of Artis and Technogym and incorporates features to help motivate, monitor and manage members’ fitness and one lucky reader will win an annual membership.

For those wanting to add a little more variety, the range of studio classes are ideal. From pilates to body conditioning, boxercise to aqua aerobics, spinning to zumba, theclub has something for everyone.

And after a tiring work-out, the luxurious 20-metre pool which includes steam room, sauna and hot tub is a great way to unwind and relax while the new spa extension has added further to the venue’s appeal.

If you fancy something a little more relaxing then fear not, as the Mercury’s competition can help too with a spa prize and a free Italian meal for two.

The spa at theclub is perfect for weekend breaks, pamper days or even for a hen weekend and is the ideal place where guests and members can take in the views over the North Somerset countryside while enjoying the outside sauna and hot tub.

And the opening of Marco Pierre White’s brand new Bardolino Pizzeria, Bellini and Espresso Bar at the venue in Congresbury last year added an extra dimension to the offering.

* The Mercury has teamed up with theclub to offer three lucky readers the chance to win first prize of a free 12-month gym membership, second prize of a Pevonia Prescriptive Facial treatment or third prize of a two-course meal for two at Bardolino’s.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on January 20.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. The prize is non-transferable and must be used only by the winner. The winner(s) must reside within the circulation area of the Mercury, and not be a current member of theclub, while the winners may be required to take part in some media activity. The Bardolino meal prize does not include drinks.

