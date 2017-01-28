Win one of 10 family swim passes to use at Hutton Moor this half term

There are plenty of places to swim in North Somerset. Archant

Half term is fast approaching and parents are already frantically trying to plan out a week’s worth of activities to keep their little ones entertained – but look no further as you could win one of 10 family swim passes valid for the whole of the school holidays.

The Mercury has teamed up with Hutton Moor Leisure Centre to offer 10 lucky readers the chance to win a family swim pass which will be valid for unlimited swimming from February 13-19.

Hutton Moor has two pools – a 25m swimming pool as well as a heated learner pool, which is perfect to keep the little ones entertained.

The leisure centre also has a café which can serve up a range of healthy and delicious treats once you’ve worked up a hunger by swimming.

There are 10 family swim passes up for grabs in this competition, which will be valid for unlimited swimming for two adults and up to three children during public swimming times.

The competition will close at 10am on February 10. Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

