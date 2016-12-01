Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Kid Carpet at the Tropicana

07:00 01 December 2016

Kid Carpet at the Theatre @ The Bay.

Archant

A traditional Christmas story will be given a makeover in the Kid Carpet nativity.

Comment

Audiences can expect big songs, wonky Christmas carols, special effects, puppetry and animation in this new and improved rendition.

Kid Carpet, whose real name is Ed Patrick, is putting on a nativity play but the rest of the cast have failed to show up. However, The Noisy Animals have arrived to save the day and lend a helping hand.

The following ridiculous journey of silliness and mischief is suitable for the whole family.

This is the third instalment of Kid Carpet’s Noisy Animals adventure.

Kid Carpet is a Bristol-born musician who made his debut in 2003 at the city’s Watershed Media Centre.

He has appeared on BBC Radio One’s Battle Of The One Man Bands following the release of his first album, Ideas And Oh Dears.

Kid Carpet’s Noisy Nativity will be at Theatre @ The Bay, in Marine Parade, at 2pm from December 18-19.

Tickets, priced £5-20, are available from 01179 020344 or online via www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre @ The Bay to offer two lucky readers a family ticket to the show.

The comptition will close at 10am on December 9.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Bringing Communities Together is boosted by flamenco and food at fete

20:00
The Bringing Communities Together Christmas fete.

People in Weston sampled foods from around the world and enjoyed an array of games and entertainment at a charity Christmas fete on Saturday.

Read more

CHURCHES TEAM UP TO RUN FESTIVE ARTS AFTERNOON FOR YOUNGSTERS

17:30
Minister Gary Hoare with some children.

Youngsters created last-minute decorations for their family Christmas trees at an arts and crafts morning at a village church.

Read more

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

17:30
Steve Fowell.

A school chef will compete for a culinary title in January.

Read more
Mendip Green Primary School

Worle Village Club donates to foodbank and Cancer Research UK

16:00
Worle Village Club foodbank

A Worle club has donated £2,500 to good causes to give everyone the chance of a good Christmas.

Read more
Worle

Teenager trained as soldier ahead of becoming army medic

14:00
Rosie Bunker.

A Weston-super-Mare teenager took part in an army passing out parade after completing her training.

Read more

Blue plaque funding confirmed for one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, Paulo Radmilovic

13:00
Paulo Radmilovic.

A blue plaque dedicated to a four-time Olympic gold medallist who lived in Weston-super-Mare will be installed.

Read more
Weston Town Council

Five Gold Rings – Two £500 prizes up for grabs in Weston-super-Mare tonight

12:30 Sam Frost
Caboodle, Meadow Street, Weston. Five Gold Rings competition.

A father and daughter duo walked away smiling this week after winning the £500 prize from the Mercury’s Five Gold rings competition, and you could be the final winner when the last two rings are given away tonight (Thursday).

Read more

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

12:00
A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

A busy Burnham road is set to be closed for four months while new sewer pipes are installed.

Read more

Aladdin flies into Theatre Royal Bath for Christmas

12:00
Jon Monie, Gemma Naylor, Bill Ward, Mark Rhodes and Nick Wilton star in Aladdin. Credit: Anna Barclay

Hilarious jokes, audience participation and a man dressed in drag can only mean one thing; the pantomime is back in town.

Read more

Cheddar extend unbeaten run with draw at Warminster

11:04 Bickell, Dave
Cheddar AFC.

Cheddar extended their unbeaten run with a hard-fought draw at Warminster.

Read more

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

10:00
RNLI Christmas Day Swim , Marine Lake , Weston.

Dozens of brave souls will take a dip in the cold waters of Marine Lake on Christmas Day, but that is not the only fun-filled event happening in Weston this weekend.

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

08:00
Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

The NHS has admitted Weston-super-Mare’s GP services are ‘not coping’ as funding has struggled to match demand – and the situation is so desperate that an official review of the town’s healthcare has now been launched.

Star DJ set for Bristol in 2017

08:00
Drum and bass DJ Wilkinson.

A well-known drum and bass DJ is set to get people bouncing at a gig in Bristol next year.

43 people from Weston-super-Mare looked at self-help tips to stop them looking at child abuse pictures

07:00

More than 40 people from Weston accessed self-help materials designed to help people stop viewing online sexual images of children in 2016.

Win: Misfits hide in underground bunker in action-packed show – win tickets

06:30
Beneath The Blizzard will be at Weston-super-Mare's Theatre @ The Bay.

A group of survivors hide in a bolthole in a wintery production at Theatre @ The Bay in Weston-super-Mare – and you could win tickets to enjoy the action-packed performance thanks to the Mercury’s competition.

Could new homes in Yatton harm area’s trees?

Yesterday, 19:00

A North Somerset Council department has said a proposed development of 83 homes in Yatton should not be built, as it could pose significant problems for the area’s trees.

Glass Animals set for Bristol

Yesterday, 16:51
Glass Animals

A British indie band are set to perform a hotly-anticipated gig in Bristol next year.

Hundreds of lives saved by two Weston-super-Mare men

Yesterday, 16:02
Phil Dowlan and Hugh Gibbs have both been given medals in recognition of making blood and platelet donation more than 100 times.

Two men from Weston-super-Mare who have potentially saved 1,050 lives by donating blood or platelets have been honoured for their efforts. Phil Dowlan, aged 36, and Hugh Gibbs, aged 68, have both been given medals in recognition of making blood and platelet donations, after Phil racked up 250 platelet donations and Hugh managed 100 blood donations.

Warnings in Othello ‘more urgent than ever’ as tragic play hits Tobacco Factory Theatres

Yesterday, 15:51
Othello. (Picture: Remco Merbis/Pixillion).

Shakespeare’s Othello is being performed at the Tobacco Factory Theatres, with a promise its story will feel more urgent than ever.

Macy Gray to perform jazz album at the Colston Hall

Yesterday, 15:12
Macy Gray will perform at Colston Hall in Bristol.

Multi-award winning, multi-platinum singer Macy Gray will perform her latest jazz-infused album at the Colston Hall in Bristol.

