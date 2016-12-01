WIN: Tickets to see Kid Carpet at the Tropicana

A traditional Christmas story will be given a makeover in the Kid Carpet nativity.

Audiences can expect big songs, wonky Christmas carols, special effects, puppetry and animation in this new and improved rendition.

Kid Carpet, whose real name is Ed Patrick, is putting on a nativity play but the rest of the cast have failed to show up. However, The Noisy Animals have arrived to save the day and lend a helping hand.

The following ridiculous journey of silliness and mischief is suitable for the whole family.

This is the third instalment of Kid Carpet’s Noisy Animals adventure.

Kid Carpet is a Bristol-born musician who made his debut in 2003 at the city’s Watershed Media Centre.

He has appeared on BBC Radio One’s Battle Of The One Man Bands following the release of his first album, Ideas And Oh Dears.

Kid Carpet’s Noisy Nativity will be at Theatre @ The Bay, in Marine Parade, at 2pm from December 18-19.

Tickets, priced £5-20, are available from 01179 020344 or online via www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com

