WIN: Tickets to see The Tempest at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

The Tempest production photo. Picture: Topher McGrillis Archant

William Shakespeare’s iconic story of tragedy, magic, love and betrayal The Tempest will be brought to life in a lavish new stage production streamed live around the country.

The Royal Shakespeare Company will re-enact the bard’s timeless tale in January, with Weston’s Odeon one of a select group of cinemas to screen a broadcast of the action.

The Tempest is believed to be one of the final plays Shakespeare wrote alone, and its story follows Prospero, a powerful magician who has been left stranded on a distant island by his enemies.

Scheming Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, uses skill and illusion in his efforts to restore his daughter Miranda to her proper place in Italian society.

BAFTA Award-winner Simon Russell Beale will fill the role of Prospero, returning to the company after a 20-year break. During that time he has performed in Spooks, Penny Dreadful, Into The Woods and Alice In Wonderland.

The show will bring to life the magical play and promises to create an unforgettable theatre experience for all the family.

The Tempest will be screened at the Odeon cinema, in Walliscote Road, at 7pm on January 11.

