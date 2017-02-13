Advanced search

Don't miss a story sign up to Weston Mercury's FREE daily newsletter CLICK HERE

10 things to do in Weston-super-Mare this Valentine’s Day

19:00 13 February 2017

Valentine's Day events are taking place around Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Leks_Laputin

Valentine's Day events are taking place around Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Leks_Laputin

Leks_Laputin

Valentine’s Day is like marmite – you either love it or you hate it – but this year there are plenty of things to get up to in and around Weston-super-Mare.

Comment
Enjoy fish and chips at the Boardwalk Cafe on the Grand Pier.Enjoy fish and chips at the Boardwalk Cafe on the Grand Pier.

1. Eat fish and chips at the Grand Pier

The British love affair with fish and chips will be celebrated on the pier on Valentine’s Day.

The newly-refurbished Boardwalk Café will reopen for couples to enjoy fish and chips.

The Lego Batman MovieThe Lego Batman Movie

2. Spend the night at the cinema

If you want to keep your Valentine’s Day low key then you cannot go wrong with a cinema date.

The Lego Batman Movie, Fifty Shades Darker and T2 Trainspotting are just a small selection of the films on at the Odeon, in The Centre, on Valentine’s Day.

A dog walker taking a stroll along Brean Down. Picture credit: James WaltersA dog walker taking a stroll along Brean Down. Picture credit: James Walters

3. Take a stroll through the Somerset countryside

Start your Valentine’s Day off right with a refreshing walk through Weston’s countryside.

You can walk along the seafront, through Worlebury Woods, across Brean Down or head further afield and explore Cheddar Gorge.

Here are some of the best food deals for diners on a budget in Weston-super-Mare.Here are some of the best food deals for diners on a budget in Weston-super-Mare.

4. Treat your partner to a delicious meal

If you would like to surprise your loved-one with a romantic meal, several restaurants in Weston are offering Valentine’s Day deals.

The Royal Hotel, in South Parade, and Zeera, in Orchard Street are just two of the many restaurants offering set menus and deals tomorrow (Tuesday).

Goodnight Mr Tom will be at The Blakehay Theatre.Goodnight Mr Tom will be at The Blakehay Theatre.

5. Watch Goodnight Mr Tom at The Blakehay Theatre

Take a stroll down memory lane with World War Two drama Goodnight Mr Tom. You can catch the show at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street.

The story follows William Beech, a young boy who is evacuated to the English countryside, as he forges a remarkable and heart warming friendship with the elderly recluse, Tom Oakley.

Barbara Dickson will be at The Playhouse on Wednesday.Barbara Dickson will be at The Playhouse on Wednesday.

6. See Barbara Dickson at The Playhouse

Join two-time Olivier Award-winner Barbara Dickson for an evening of her greatest hits, including I Know Him So Well and Answer Mel, at The Playhouse, in High Street.

The show will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday and tickets, priced £26-27, are available at 01934 645544 or via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

No caption needed.No caption needed.

7. Take part in a quiz night in Worlebury

Grab a group of your friends and head over to the Worlebury Golf Club, in Monks Hill, on Friday. The charity quiz night will raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The quiz will start at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £5 per person, are available by emailing fran.kennedy@tiscali.co.uk

St Paul's Church, Weston-s-Mare.St Paul's Church, Weston-s-Mare.

8. Have dinner at St Paul’s Church

A Valentine’s dinner will be hosted by St Paul’s Church, in Walliscote Road, to raise money for its extension.

The dinner will start at 7.30pm on Friday. Email Cindy Tratt on cindytratt6@gmail.com for more information.

No caption needed.No caption needed.

9. Enjoy jazz at The Imperial

If you would like to get out and about and enjoy Weston’s music scene, then look no further than The Imperial, in South Parade, on Friday night.

Enjoy a jazz night with your closest friends and tuck in to some delicious food and fine cocktails from 8pm.

Grand Pier fireworks. Photo by Nathan Cooper.Grand Pier fireworks. Photo by Nathan Cooper.

10. Watch fireworks on the Grand Pier

Pull your loved one close and watch fireworks from the Grand Pier on Saturday.

The Fireworks At Sea display will start at 5pm and entry is £7.50, which includes unlimited rides.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News Stories

Popular Burnham-on-Sea fashion show helps to raise cash

Yesterday, 17:30
Burnham fashion show

Highbridge played host to its annual fashion show, which raised much-needed funds for Burnham Rotary Club and the town’s Inner Wheel Club.

Read more

School’s PTA showcase local produce at fundraising supper

Yesterday, 16:00
PTA mums Amelia Hendry, Sarah Tipping, Charlotte Harris and Katie Comerford Wedmore PTA Winter Supper fundraising event 4,02,17

A parent teacher association (PTA) raised almost £2,000 at its winter supper fundraiser.

Read more

Schoolchildren sell their own books in Waterstones

Yesterday, 14:00
St Martin's Primary School.

Year three pupils have become authors and illustrators after producing their first book.

Read more

Weston College hosts event where prisoner art raises more than £300

Yesterday, 13:30
The artwork raised money for charity.

One of the UK’s leading charities has been handed more than £300 after an exhibition of prisoners’ artwork proved a success at Weston College.

Read more

North Somerset Council spending £800k in cash-saving bid after libraries review

Yesterday, 10:00 Sam Frost
Worle Library.

North Somerset Council will spend more than £800,000 on libraries and children’s centres in a bid to save money in the long term following a review of its services.

Read more

RESULTS: North Somerset’s progress 8 and attainment 8 tables have been released – but what do they mean?

Yesterday, 09:00 Sheridan Robins
The Department for Education release the 16-18 performance tables. Picture credit: © Royalty-Free/Corbis

Schools in North Somerset have been through many changes over the past year – not least in the way they are monitored and students are assessed.

Read more

Gallery: Mercury’s Picture Past: February 10

Yesterday, 07:00
Photograph taken of the western end of the axbridge by-pass, show that the long awaited route is nearly complete.

‘Spring is in the air’ became Weston-super-Mare’s tourism motto 50 years ago – in February. Here are the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald headlines from 1967.

Read more

‘The public are the police and the police are the public’ – could you join the Special Constabulary?

Mon, 20:00 Eleanor Young
Sp Sgt Tony Harris and Sp Con James Fowler.

A voluntary branch of Avon and Somerset Constabulary has had a huge impact on policing in the district, with more officers patrolling the streets and ensuring the safety of residents.

Read more

10 things to do in Weston-super-Mare this Valentine’s Day

Mon, 19:00 Eleanor Young
Valentine's Day events are taking place around Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Leks_Laputin

Valentine’s Day is like marmite – you either love it or you hate it – but this year there are plenty of things to get up to in and around Weston-super-Mare.

Read more

Twenty-five people killed in Somerset last year from road collisions

Mon, 18:00
Somerset County Council is calling for more funding from the Government,

A council has warned drivers to take care on the roads after statistics showed 25 people were killed in collisions in Somerset.

Read more

Most Read News

Busy road near Weston-super-Mare to close next week

The road in Worle will be closed for five nights.

‘The public are the police and the police are the public’ – could you join the Special Constabulary?

Sp Sgt Tony Harris and Sp Con James Fowler.

Man in court over allegedly stabbing ex-partner

North Somerset Courthouse.

Body of missing Deakon Wilkins found in harbour

Deakon Wilkins has been missing for close to two weeks.

Mercury’s Picture Past: February 10

Photograph taken of the western end of the axbridge by-pass, show that the long awaited route is nearly complete.

Weston-super-Mare road to close for £9k improvements – but repairs will protect primary school children

Parents and pupils petitioning to retain Bournville Primary School's crossing patrol last year.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder