10 things to do in Weston-super-Mare this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is like marmite – you either love it or you hate it – but this year there are plenty of things to get up to in and around Weston-super-Mare.

1. Eat fish and chips at the Grand Pier

The British love affair with fish and chips will be celebrated on the pier on Valentine’s Day.

The newly-refurbished Boardwalk Café will reopen for couples to enjoy fish and chips.

2. Spend the night at the cinema

If you want to keep your Valentine’s Day low key then you cannot go wrong with a cinema date.

The Lego Batman Movie, Fifty Shades Darker and T2 Trainspotting are just a small selection of the films on at the Odeon, in The Centre, on Valentine’s Day.

3. Take a stroll through the Somerset countryside

Start your Valentine’s Day off right with a refreshing walk through Weston’s countryside.

You can walk along the seafront, through Worlebury Woods, across Brean Down or head further afield and explore Cheddar Gorge.

4. Treat your partner to a delicious meal

If you would like to surprise your loved-one with a romantic meal, several restaurants in Weston are offering Valentine’s Day deals.

The Royal Hotel, in South Parade, and Zeera, in Orchard Street are just two of the many restaurants offering set menus and deals tomorrow (Tuesday).

5. Watch Goodnight Mr Tom at The Blakehay Theatre

Take a stroll down memory lane with World War Two drama Goodnight Mr Tom. You can catch the show at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street.

The story follows William Beech, a young boy who is evacuated to the English countryside, as he forges a remarkable and heart warming friendship with the elderly recluse, Tom Oakley.

6. See Barbara Dickson at The Playhouse

Join two-time Olivier Award-winner Barbara Dickson for an evening of her greatest hits, including I Know Him So Well and Answer Mel, at The Playhouse, in High Street.

The show will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday and tickets, priced £26-27, are available at 01934 645544 or via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

7. Take part in a quiz night in Worlebury

Grab a group of your friends and head over to the Worlebury Golf Club, in Monks Hill, on Friday. The charity quiz night will raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The quiz will start at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £5 per person, are available by emailing fran.kennedy@tiscali.co.uk

8. Have dinner at St Paul’s Church

A Valentine’s dinner will be hosted by St Paul’s Church, in Walliscote Road, to raise money for its extension.

The dinner will start at 7.30pm on Friday. Email Cindy Tratt on cindytratt6@gmail.com for more information.

9. Enjoy jazz at The Imperial

If you would like to get out and about and enjoy Weston’s music scene, then look no further than The Imperial, in South Parade, on Friday night.

Enjoy a jazz night with your closest friends and tuck in to some delicious food and fine cocktails from 8pm.

10. Watch fireworks on the Grand Pier

Pull your loved one close and watch fireworks from the Grand Pier on Saturday.

The Fireworks At Sea display will start at 5pm and entry is £7.50, which includes unlimited rides.