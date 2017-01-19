Advanced search

£150k funding will boost ‘thriving’ cultural sector and bring tourists flocking to North Somerset

07:00 19 January 2017

Art and culture in North Somerset has received a boost in recent years following the success of Banksy’s Dismaland – and further investment is on the way thanks to a share of £150,000 funding.

The Arts Council has given the money to the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and North Somerset will receive a portion of it to spend from January 2018 to December 2019.

It is hoped that by boosting the district’s cultural sector, more national and international visitors will be encouraged to the area.

Banksy’s show at the Tropicana has led to somewhat of a cultural revival in the town, and growing numbers of art exhibitions, music festivals and theatre shows have been staged since.

A spokesman for In North Somerset, North Somerset Council’s economic development service, said: “Cultural tourism brings significant benefit to the local economy, and with a thriving cultural community in North Somerset, and future plans for the Tropicana, this is an excellent opportunity to increase awareness of the district’s cultural offering.”

The council has not decided what it will do with the funding yet, but Grove Village, in Weston’s town centre, has been highlighted as a focal point for culture and creativity.

The document laying out the council’s vision for Grove Village, as part of its Weston regeneration plans, said: “The area is identified as having potential to become a ‘seedbed’ for the creative industries which are being increasingly priced out of Bristol, and for local talent to capitalise on Weston’s regeneration.

“Grove Village will play an important role in drawing footfall northwards across the town centre and will become a year-round daytime and evening destination for local residents and visitors.”

