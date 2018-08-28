Advanced search

Councillors oppose controversial 47-homes plan for Somerset town

PUBLISHED: 21:00 03 October 2018

The 47-homes plan in Walrow was opposed by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Google Street View

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council members have unanimously voted to oppose a 47-home plan in Walrow.

Sedgemoor District Councillor Roger Keen speaks at a planning meeting in Burnham.Sedgemoor District Councillor Roger Keen speaks at a planning meeting in Burnham.

It took into consideration 114 objections to plans which include 30 three-bed, 14 two-bed and three four-bedroom houses being built.

Plans submitted to Sedgemoor District Council by developer Flower and Hayes also include 128 parking spaces at the proposed site.

The development is planned for a large area of green land off of Walrow Road opposite Burnham and Highbridge Railway Station.

Sedgemoor district councillor Roger Keen said: “I object to these plans because access to the site is so close to the bridge, and with limited visibility leading out onto Walrow Road this is an accident waiting to happen.”

Sedgemoor will now decide if the development will go ahead.

