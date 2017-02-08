5 of the most ridiculous 999 calls – as one parent calls because son won’t sleep

A series of tweets from Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s call handlers might produce a chuckle or two – but the force wants time-wasters to stop misusing the emergency number.

Parents asking for advice on how to get their children to sleep, or how to make their children get in the bath, are just some of the silly 999 calls the force has received.

People working at the force’s call centre have been tweeting some of the unnecessary calls they have to deal with every day.

One tweet showed a person dialled 999 to report a pair of stolen gloves and another man called the number twice to ask for a lift home because it was too far to walk.

Another man called police because he was upset when he failed his exams.

One person called when they had some technology-related troubles and could not make their remote control work but needed subtitles.

