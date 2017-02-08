Advanced search

5 of the most ridiculous 999 calls – as one parent calls because son won’t sleep

16:52 07 February 2017

One of the offending tweets.

One of the offending tweets.

Archant

A series of tweets from Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s call handlers might produce a chuckle or two – but the force wants time-wasters to stop misusing the emergency number.

Parents asking for advice on how to get their children to sleep, or how to make their children get in the bath, are just some of the silly 999 calls the force has received.

People working at the force’s call centre have been tweeting some of the unnecessary calls they have to deal with every day.

One tweet showed a person dialled 999 to report a pair of stolen gloves and another man called the number twice to ask for a lift home because it was too far to walk.

Another man called police because he was upset when he failed his exams.

One person called when they had some technology-related troubles and could not make their remote control work but needed subtitles.

The force previously completed a day of live tweeting which showed some similarly-ridiculous 999 calls – click here to see the five worst.

  • We will always have some idiots who mis-use the 999 system. A friend of mine was in the police force, and one night, a caller asked if "a passing patrol car" could pop into the local fish and chip shop and bring home some food, as it was raining outside !

    Stork

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

