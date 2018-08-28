Gallery

A week in pictures around Weston

Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Archant

Don’t miss our weekly round-up of readers’ photos.

Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Each week we publish a gallery of readers’ pictures shared with the Mercury through our image-sharing website - iwitness24.

Take a look at the past week’s photos and if you would like to get involved and start seeing your shots appearing in the Mercury (in print/online), then join our community of local photographers at www.iwitness24.co.uk.

PHOTO CHALLENGE: We regularly set our readers a photo challenge to have a go at and our current theme is ‘Signs of Autumn’. We would like to see your best shots on the theme, taken from any location in and around Weston. To enter go to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your images to the Weston ‘Photo Challenge’ group and we’ll include them in an online gallery and possibly in print.

Early in the morning, the intrepid water skiers were out with their power boats: it all depends a thin, orange towrope connecting the two. and, yes, they really do go at a fair lick! Picture: Derek Hitchins Early in the morning, the intrepid water skiers were out with their power boats: it all depends a thin, orange towrope connecting the two. and, yes, they really do go at a fair lick! Picture: Derek Hitchins

A full tide enters the River Axe in Uphill at the setting of the sun. Picture: Henry Harrison A full tide enters the River Axe in Uphill at the setting of the sun. Picture: Henry Harrison

With rod in hand and a small light light he waits for the tide and hopefully a bite. Picture: Henry Harrison With rod in hand and a small light light he waits for the tide and hopefully a bite. Picture: Henry Harrison

The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Grove Park cone shaped tree. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Grove Park cone shaped tree. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Beautiful Sand Bay. Picture: Sarah Doe Beautiful Sand Bay. Picture: Sarah Doe

Classic Uphill a very popular village on a summers evening in 2018 with the tide starting to rise bringing the boats to life as they bob along on top of the estuary. Picture: Henry Harrison Classic Uphill a very popular village on a summers evening in 2018 with the tide starting to rise bringing the boats to life as they bob along on top of the estuary. Picture: Henry Harrison

Autumn has arrived! Picture: Sarah Doe Autumn has arrived! Picture: Sarah Doe

Small tree in the High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Small tree in the High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Branch framing Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Branch framing Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman