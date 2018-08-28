Gallery
A week in pictures around Weston
PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 October 2018
Alex Walton
Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman
Don’t miss our weekly round-up of readers’ photos.
Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman
Each week we publish a gallery of readers’ pictures shared with the Mercury through our image-sharing website - iwitness24.
Take a look at the past week’s photos and if you would like to get involved and start seeing your shots appearing in the Mercury (in print/online), then join our community of local photographers at www.iwitness24.co.uk.
PHOTO CHALLENGE: We regularly set our readers a photo challenge to have a go at and our current theme is ‘Signs of Autumn’. We would like to see your best shots on the theme, taken from any location in and around Weston. To enter go to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your images to the Weston ‘Photo Challenge’ group and we’ll include them in an online gallery and possibly in print.
Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Early in the morning, the intrepid water skiers were out with their power boats: it all depends a thin, orange towrope connecting the two. and, yes, they really do go at a fair lick! Picture: Derek Hitchins A full tide enters the River Axe in Uphill at the setting of the sun. Picture: Henry Harrison With rod in hand and a small light light he waits for the tide and hopefully a bite. Picture: Henry Harrison The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins Grove Park cone shaped tree. Picture: Nick Page Hayman The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins Beautiful Sand Bay. Picture: Sarah Doe Classic Uphill a very popular village on a summers evening in 2018 with the tide starting to rise bringing the boats to life as they bob along on top of the estuary. Picture: Henry Harrison Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins Autumn has arrived! Picture: Sarah Doe Small tree in the High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Branch framing Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Early morning sun catches the cliffs, rocks and old fort at the end of Brean Down. Picture: Derek Hitchins
