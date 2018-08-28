Advanced search

A week in pictures around Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 October 2018

Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Don’t miss our weekly round-up of readers’ photos.

Sun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page HaymanSun going down beside Steep Holm Island. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Each week we publish a gallery of readers’ pictures shared with the Mercury through our image-sharing website - iwitness24.

Take a look at the past week’s photos and if you would like to get involved and start seeing your shots appearing in the Mercury (in print/online), then join our community of local photographers at www.iwitness24.co.uk.

PHOTO CHALLENGE: We regularly set our readers a photo challenge to have a go at and our current theme is ‘Signs of Autumn’. We would like to see your best shots on the theme, taken from any location in and around Weston. To enter go to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your images to the Weston ‘Photo Challenge’ group and we’ll include them in an online gallery and possibly in print.

Early in the morning, the intrepid water skiers were out with their power boats: it all depends a thin, orange towrope connecting the two. and, yes, they really do go at a fair lick! Picture: Derek HitchinsEarly in the morning, the intrepid water skiers were out with their power boats: it all depends a thin, orange towrope connecting the two. and, yes, they really do go at a fair lick! Picture: Derek Hitchins

A full tide enters the River Axe in Uphill at the setting of the sun. Picture: Henry HarrisonA full tide enters the River Axe in Uphill at the setting of the sun. Picture: Henry Harrison

With rod in hand and a small light light he waits for the tide and hopefully a bite. Picture: Henry HarrisonWith rod in hand and a small light light he waits for the tide and hopefully a bite. Picture: Henry Harrison

The Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page HaymanThe Band at the End of the World at Weekend Wonders. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek HitchinsWeston is rightly renowned for its magnificent sunsets. This week we have seen some remarkably colourful 'scapes, including warmly coloured condensation trails and an unusual sight of the seagulls flying out to their roosts, some on the sea and others, perhaps, on Steepholm. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Grove Park cone shaped tree. Picture: Nick Page HaymanGrove Park cone shaped tree. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Beautiful Sand Bay. Picture: Sarah DoeBeautiful Sand Bay. Picture: Sarah Doe

Classic Uphill a very popular village on a summers evening in 2018 with the tide starting to rise bringing the boats to life as they bob along on top of the estuary. Picture: Henry HarrisonClassic Uphill a very popular village on a summers evening in 2018 with the tide starting to rise bringing the boats to life as they bob along on top of the estuary. Picture: Henry Harrison

Autumn has arrived! Picture: Sarah DoeAutumn has arrived! Picture: Sarah Doe

Small tree in the High Street. Picture: Nick Page HaymanSmall tree in the High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Branch framing Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBranch framing Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Early morning sun catches the cliffs, rocks and old fort at the end of Brean Down. Picture: Derek HitchinsEarly morning sun catches the cliffs, rocks and old fort at the end of Brean Down. Picture: Derek Hitchins

