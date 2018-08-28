Advanced search

Readers pictures: a week in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 October 2018

Don’t miss our weekly round-up of pictures from our readers.

The beautiful, contrasting colours of autumn in the afternoon sunshine at Alexandra Parade. I hope this won't be the last year we get to see these beautiful trees which are far more picturesque and a lot better for our well-being than a load of buses! Picture: Julie HitchensThe beautiful, contrasting colours of autumn in the afternoon sunshine at Alexandra Parade. I hope this won't be the last year we get to see these beautiful trees which are far more picturesque and a lot better for our well-being than a load of buses! Picture: Julie Hitchens

Each week we publish a gallery of readers’ pictures shared with the Mercury through our image-sharing website - iwitness24.

Take a look at the past week’s photos and if you would like to get involved and start seeing your shots appearing in the Mercury (in print/online), then join our community of local photographers at www.iwitness24.co.uk.

PHOTO CHALLENGE: We regularly set our readers a photo challenge to have a go at and our current theme is ‘Boats’. We would like to see your best shots on the theme, taken from any location in and around Weston. To enter go to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your images to the Weston ‘Photo Challenge’ group and we’ll include them in an online gallery and possibly in print.

Significant erosion is visible on Brean Down. Up to 8 sedimentary layers can be seen to have slid into the sea, making inroads into the body of the rocky promontory. Picture: Derek HitchinsSignificant erosion is visible on Brean Down. Up to 8 sedimentary layers can be seen to have slid into the sea, making inroads into the body of the rocky promontory. Picture: Derek Hitchins

The sun comes out briefly to show the colours of Autumn turning the scrub and bracken into a rich palette of colours. Picture: Derek HitchinsThe sun comes out briefly to show the colours of Autumn turning the scrub and bracken into a rich palette of colours. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Sign of Autumn. Picture: Nick Page HaymanSign of Autumn. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Autumn Classic Car Show. Picture: Nick Page HaymanAutumn Classic Car Show. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Autumn Colours. Picture: Nick Page HaymanAutumn Colours. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

SQUIRRELS GOING NUTS. Picture: Timmay CurtisSQUIRRELS GOING NUTS. Picture: Timmay Curtis

My daughter Belle was helping me wash the dishes and she noticed how beautiful the sky looked, so she asked to go outside and take a picture of it. Picture: Belle Biggart aged 6My daughter Belle was helping me wash the dishes and she noticed how beautiful the sky looked, so she asked to go outside and take a picture of it. Picture: Belle Biggart aged 6

Steam engine Camelot with vintage diesel on the way from the West Somerset Railway to London. Picture: Mike JerrettSteam engine Camelot with vintage diesel on the way from the West Somerset Railway to London. Picture: Mike Jerrett

Old pier sunset. Picture: Timmay CurtisOld pier sunset. Picture: Timmay Curtis

Last evening's sunset was spectacular, with an exceptional richness of colour and tone. The show, ephemeral as ever, lasted only a few minutes. But, what a show! Picture: Derek HitchinsLast evening's sunset was spectacular, with an exceptional richness of colour and tone. The show, ephemeral as ever, lasted only a few minutes. But, what a show! Picture: Derek Hitchins

Flying Scotsman passing through North Somerset today about to go under Hewish bridge between Worle and Yatton. Picture: Mike JerrettFlying Scotsman passing through North Somerset today about to go under Hewish bridge between Worle and Yatton. Picture: Mike Jerrett

Autumn morning/Autumn night. Picture: Asa AshmanAutumn morning/Autumn night. Picture: Asa Ashman

Weston's Indian Summer illuminates the many brightly coloured hotels and restaurants on Beach Road leading to Knightstone Island. Together, they are surely reminiscent of the Riviera, or – better yet – how about Weston's very own Corniche? Picture: Derek HitchinsWeston's Indian Summer illuminates the many brightly coloured hotels and restaurants on Beach Road leading to Knightstone Island. Together, they are surely reminiscent of the Riviera, or – better yet – how about Weston's very own Corniche? Picture: Derek Hitchins

Autumn leaves in Ashcombe Park, Weston-Super-Mare. Photo taken by Gloria Brown (my Nan). Picture: CHERYL HODGESAutumn leaves in Ashcombe Park, Weston-Super-Mare. Photo taken by Gloria Brown (my Nan). Picture: CHERYL HODGES

Sunrise at Blagdon lake. Picture: Andrew HarwoodSunrise at Blagdon lake. Picture: Andrew Harwood

October and butterflies! Picture: Nick Page-HaymanOctober and butterflies! Picture: Nick Page-Hayman

