Parts of the A371 closed until March for ‘essential works’

The first phase of road closures started on Monday which will see parts of Draycott and Rodney Stoke affected until March.

It is the first of three closures taking place to restore gas and water services in the area, including the installation of new superfast broadband.

Wales and West Utilities, Bristol Water and Gigaclear retrospectively will undertake the works consecutively in Draycott and Rodney Stoke throughout the coming months. The first phase will end on December 21.

Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Cllr John Woodman, said closures were essential.

He said: “A road closure is always the last resort – but we have essential schemes to run where no other option is possible.

“By encouraging this collaboration we can ensure these are done as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

