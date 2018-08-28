Volunteer awarded for supporting others after overcoming drug problems

Les Chandler receiving his award. Archant

A volunteer with a drug and alcohol charity has won an award for being an inspiration to others.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Les Chandler has been championing recovery for several years at Addaction North Somerset, with MPs and Lords at Westminster and Jon Snow live on Channel 4 news.

MORE: Charity calls for more support for people with drug and alcohol issues.

Les has overcome his own drug issues and is now an inspiration to others who access the charity’s services.

Les has been given the Marsh Volunteer Award in recognition of his hard work and outstanding contribution to raising awareness and supporting people in recovery.

MORE: Community champions of Weston announced.

He said: “It’s great to get my efforts mentioned, but there’s another side to volunteering and that’s what I get back – purpose in life, something I never had before.

“The stigma and shame meant I wasted years not getting the help I needed. I was called a thief, a waste of space – and I believed it.

“Addaction gave me purpose and the confidence to succeed. I want to share that with others now.”