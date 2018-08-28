Police to host live Facebook Q&A session
PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 October 2018
People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.
Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens will ask Chief Constable Andy Marsh submitted questions in a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday at 2.30pm.
The topics will explore knife crime, hate crime, how the police are using technology and what would an additional £1 for policing from homeowners be spent on.
Ms Mountstevens said: “It is important the Chief Constable and I are open, accessible and accountable.
“These Facebook Live chats are not only an opportunity for local people to have their say, but being able to live stream these meetings every couple of months allows me to regularly put your questions to the chief constable and hold him to account publicly.”
To submit a question, email pcc@avonandsomerset.pnn.police.uk or call 01278 646543.