Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police to host live Facebook Q&A session

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 October 2018

Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

sUB

People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens will ask Chief Constable Andy Marsh submitted questions in a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday at 2.30pm.

The topics will explore knife crime, hate crime, how the police are using technology and what would an additional £1 for policing from homeowners be spent on.

Ms Mountstevens said: “It is important the Chief Constable and I are open, accessible and accountable.

“These Facebook Live chats are not only an opportunity for local people to have their say, but being able to live stream these meetings every couple of months allows me to regularly put your questions to the chief constable and hold him to account publicly.”

To submit a question, email pcc@avonandsomerset.pnn.police.uk or call 01278 646543.

More from Weston Mercury

Iron Age site found on housing development land

08:00 Henry Woodsford
Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

Read more

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

06:22 Tom Wright
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Read more

Police to host live Facebook Q&A session

09:00 Henry Woodsford
Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.

Read more

Council launches free odd jobs support service

Yesterday, 21:00 Tom Wright
The service will help people maintain their independence.

A handy person service centre was opened by North Somerset Council yesterday (Wednesday).

Read more

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Read more

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Yesterday, 16:00 Sam Frost
Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Villagers are pleading for authorities to take action after a ‘swamp’ formed yards from a busy road and a children’s play area.

Read more

Weston businesses among finalists to win tourism awards

Yesterday, 13:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: Eleanor Young

Businesses in Weston and the surrounding areas will get the chance to win awards at a ceremony dedicated to tourism next month.

Read more

Old Westonians celebrate reunion

Yesterday, 10:00 Vicky Angear
Old Westonians annual reunion at the Royal Hotel, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former pupils from a Weston school travelled thousands of miles to attend a reunion with their old classmates.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Alex Lipinski to support American band at Motion in Bristol

Yesterday, 09:00 Vicky Angear
Alex Lipinski and his full band will support The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Motion in Bristol. Picture: Tess Parks.

Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is supporting The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Bristol gig on Sunday.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Fun day with activities for older people in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 09:00 Vicky Angear
Curo Community Connect to hold free Silver Sunday activities for older people.

Older people can meet new friends and try out different activities at a Silver Sunday event near Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Most Read News

Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence.

Iron Age site found on housing development land

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists