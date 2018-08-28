Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Huge fire devastates business on Weston industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 08:33 04 October 2018

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

Bea Sulley

Firefighters have been praised for their fast action after a blaze tore through a business on a Weston industrial estate last week.

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea SulleyThe fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

The fire on Oakwood Business Park in Oldmixon Crescent started at about 1.45pm on September 26 and police, fire and paramedics attended the incident.

MORE: Fire breaks out on Weston industrial estate.

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea SulleyThe fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around Weston and people were warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire started at Crown Manufacturing Ltd, which is also home to Scootopia, and people working in a number of nearby units were evacuated as a precaution.

Two storeys of the unit were alight when the fire service arrived at the scene.

Cylinders were removed from the building and a 200m cordon was put in place.

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea SulleyThe fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

A dozen crews were sent to the business park to tackle the blaze and it took firefighers more than four hours to get it under control.

One crew stayed at the scene overnight, damping down and checking for hotspots.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

MORE: Large fire in Weston started by accident.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire was started by accident.

John Teteris, landlord of Oakwood Business Park, said: “The fire service cut the power and gas to the site to make sure everything was safe.

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“They also set up a 200m cordon because of the nature of the business.

“The fire service did an incredible job marshalling everybody and keeping everybody away.

“The fire marshals also did a fantastic job getting everybody out. I think their speedy operation made sure no harm came to any individuals.

“It was a devastating fire. The owner of Crown has been building his business for many years and we are all pulling together to make sure the building gets cleared as quickly as possible and rebuilt so they can carry on their fantastic business.

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“We’ve given them some office space to help them out while they get going again.”

More than 20 businesses were inaccessible the morning after the fire as Avon Fire and Rescue Service carried out its investigations.

The Mercury contacted the owner of Crown Manufacturing Ltd, but he failed to respond.

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Oldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOldmixon Crescent Fire. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

More from Weston Mercury

Win: WIN tickets to see Johnny English Strikes Again at the Odeon

Yesterday, 21:00 Liam Jones
Johnny English will have the help of trusty sidekick Bough again.

The UK’s clumsiest and most haphazard secret agent is called back into action this week, and the Mercury has tickets to see it up for grabs.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Jazz singer Clare Teal to play at South West venue

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Clare Teal will perform in Chipping Sodbury in November.

The Chipping Sodbury Town Hall will host jazz singer and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal in November.

Read more

Councillor ‘thrilled’ with youth champion appointment

Yesterday, 16:00 Vicky Angear
Cllr Sarah Codling.

A Weston town councillor has been appointed as youth champion.

Read more
Weston Town Council Weston-super-Mare

Mother and daughter in video to raise awareness of Down Syndrome

Yesterday, 14:47 Vicky Angear
Nikki Holt with her daughter Lucinda.

A mother and daughter from Uphill have taken part in another video aimed at raising awarness of Down Syndrome.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Poll: Online petition to extend cycle path gets more than 1,000 signatures

Yesterday, 12:00 Henry Woodsford
Brean Down Way has been popular since it opened in 2017. Picture: Mark Atherton

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to create a traffic-free cycle path connecting two Somerset towns.

Read more

School impresses prospective students at open day

Yesterday, 10:00 Vicky Angear
Staff from Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College impressed families during an open day.

A secondary school in Weston held an open day to showcase the array of opportunities available for pupils.

Read more
Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College Weston-super-Mare

Heart-breaking comedy about radicalisation

Yesterday, 09:01 Vicky Angear
The guard and the prisoner of war in Bismillah!

A show set in a basement in Northern Iraq is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Read more

Huge fire devastates business on Weston industrial estate

Yesterday, 08:33 Vicky Angear
The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

Firefighters have been praised for their fast action after a blaze tore through a business on a Weston industrial estate last week.

Read more
Avon Fire and Rescue Service Weston-super-Mare

Man in court over failing to pay fine for dropping cigarette

Yesterday, 08:00 Tom Wright

Breaking antisocial orders imposed by North Somerset Council has landed 25 people with fines over the past year.

Read more

Poll: Less than eight per cent of compensation claims for falls on pavements successful

Yesterday, 07:00 Henry Woodsford
The loose and uneven pavement where John Holland tripped. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare’s pavements are said to be in a ‘disgusting’ condition and people fear they will only get worse as winter draws closer.

Read more

Most Read News

Huge fire devastates business on Weston industrial estate

The fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate. Picture: Bea Sulley

Fears new GP contract will worsen patient care in deprived part of Weston

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

Weston man who threatened to slit a baby’s throat is jailed

James Lawrence was sentenced to three years in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man in court over failing to pay fine for dropping cigarette

Mum’s house goes up in flames

Naomi Carter, aged 26, mum-of-two. Her house burnt down on Sunday. Her & her children Layton and Paris Dunn are homeless. 83 Pasters Avenue. St Georges.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists