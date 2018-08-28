Huge fire devastates business on Weston industrial estate

Firefighters have been praised for their fast action after a blaze tore through a business on a Weston industrial estate last week.

The fire on Oakwood Business Park in Oldmixon Crescent started at about 1.45pm on September 26 and police, fire and paramedics attended the incident.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around Weston and people were warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire started at Crown Manufacturing Ltd, which is also home to Scootopia, and people working in a number of nearby units were evacuated as a precaution.

Two storeys of the unit were alight when the fire service arrived at the scene.

Cylinders were removed from the building and a 200m cordon was put in place.

A dozen crews were sent to the business park to tackle the blaze and it took firefighers more than four hours to get it under control.

One crew stayed at the scene overnight, damping down and checking for hotspots.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire was started by accident.

John Teteris, landlord of Oakwood Business Park, said: “The fire service cut the power and gas to the site to make sure everything was safe.

“They also set up a 200m cordon because of the nature of the business.

“The fire service did an incredible job marshalling everybody and keeping everybody away.

“The fire marshals also did a fantastic job getting everybody out. I think their speedy operation made sure no harm came to any individuals.

“It was a devastating fire. The owner of Crown has been building his business for many years and we are all pulling together to make sure the building gets cleared as quickly as possible and rebuilt so they can carry on their fantastic business.

“We’ve given them some office space to help them out while they get going again.”

More than 20 businesses were inaccessible the morning after the fire as Avon Fire and Rescue Service carried out its investigations.

The Mercury contacted the owner of Crown Manufacturing Ltd, but he failed to respond.

