Firefighters tackle fire in Banwell

PUBLISHED: 10:43 13 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 13 October 2018

Five crews were called to the blaze at a farm in Banwell.

Five crews were called to the blaze at a farm in Banwell.

Fire crews are currently battling a blaze in an outbuilding in Banwell.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the fire in Moor Road in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Five crews from from Winscombe, Weston-super-Mare and Blagdon are currently at the scene.

The building contains farming equipment and multiple propane cylinders.

Crews are using a water bowser from Bridgwater to supplement water supplies and four breathing apparatus and four light portable pumps are also being used.

Around 50 per cent of the building has collapsed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

