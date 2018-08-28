Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

PUBLISHED: 14:37 12 October 2018

Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Archant

Dozens of illuminated balloons will line Weston’s seafront next month for a ‘spectacular choreographed show’.

Weston super Glow, inspired by one of Longleat’s most popular attractions, will debut on November 17 – with up to 30 balloons set to shine after dark.

The balloons will light up the town’s skyline, creating scenes similar to the immensely popular Bristol Balloon Fiesta.

The event has been organised by North Somerset Council and Exclusive Ballooning, which is famed for its Sky Safari at Wiltshire tourist attraction Longleat, where brightly coloured hot-air balloons ascend to create stunning scenes in the sky.

Andrew Holly, director of Exclusive Ballooning, has family links to the town and said it has been a long-held passion to host a ballooning event on the seafront.

He said: “I have flown in more than 30 countries including America, Dubai, Japan and even Madagascar but I have been looking out at the beach for years and wanting to fly from there.

“What better way than to bring hot-air ballooning to Weston than with a mass ascent taking off from the sand and then the stunning sight of balloons lining the beach for a spectacular choreographed night glow?”

The event – which will run provided weather conditions are appropriate – will feature a variety of entertainment for families, plus plenty of food outlets, and guests can park on the Beach Lawns for £5 for the day.

Cllr Felicity Baker, the council’s executive member for leisure and tourism, said: “Weston super Glow is the first event of its kind on a beach, and we hope it will become a regular fixture in North Somerset’s events calendar.

“This, alongside other large-scale events such as the beach race and the air festival, firmly places Weston on the map and makes it a great place to live and visit.”

Town centre manager Steve Townsend told the Mercury he believes the event will be ‘absolutely brilliant for the town’.

He said: “We are currently going through the Purple Flag process again, and we are looking for stuff which compliments our evening economy.

“I’m all in favour of any event which adds to our night time economy, so there’s more to do in the evening and so Weston can become more that a seaside town.”

More from Weston Mercury

Poll: ‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

14:37 Sam Frost
Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Dozens of illuminated balloons will line Weston’s seafront next month for a ‘spectacular choreographed show’.

Read more

Win: Win tickets to Farm To Fridge Day at Yeo Valley Farm

14:02 Eleanor Young
The prize features a walk around the farm. Picture: Yeo Valley

Three Mercury readers will get to go behind the scenes of a major ice cream and yogurt business based in the heart of Somerset.

Read more

Win family pass to use Hutton Moor Leisure Centre free for one year

13:41 Sam Frost
Hutton Moor staff at the new sports pitches which have just opened at the Leisure Centre.

A popular gym and leisure centre will show off its wide range of facilities this month, and the Mercury has a prize worth a whopping £900 to give away.

Read more

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

11:16 Lily Newton-Browne
Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare today (Friday).

Read more

Funding for community lantern parade

14:00 Henry Woodsford
The lantern parade takes place on October 13. Picture: Clare Virgo

A community lantern parade, which takes place this weekend, has received a much-needed funding boost.

Read more

Iron Age site found on housing development land

08:00 Henry Woodsford
Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

Read more

Police to host live Facebook Q&A session

09:00 Henry Woodsford
Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.

Read more

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

06:22 Tom Wright
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Read more

Council launches free odd jobs support service

Yesterday, 21:00 Tom Wright
The service will help people maintain their independence.

A handy person service has been created by North Somerset Council.

Read more

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Read more

Most Read News

Iron Age site found on housing development land

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence.

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists