‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning Archant

Dozens of illuminated balloons will line Weston’s seafront next month for a ‘spectacular choreographed show’.

Weston super Glow, inspired by one of Longleat’s most popular attractions, will debut on November 17 – with up to 30 balloons set to shine after dark.

The balloons will light up the town’s skyline, creating scenes similar to the immensely popular Bristol Balloon Fiesta.

The event has been organised by North Somerset Council and Exclusive Ballooning, which is famed for its Sky Safari at Wiltshire tourist attraction Longleat, where brightly coloured hot-air balloons ascend to create stunning scenes in the sky.

Andrew Holly, director of Exclusive Ballooning, has family links to the town and said it has been a long-held passion to host a ballooning event on the seafront.

He said: “I have flown in more than 30 countries including America, Dubai, Japan and even Madagascar but I have been looking out at the beach for years and wanting to fly from there.

“What better way than to bring hot-air ballooning to Weston than with a mass ascent taking off from the sand and then the stunning sight of balloons lining the beach for a spectacular choreographed night glow?”

The event – which will run provided weather conditions are appropriate – will feature a variety of entertainment for families, plus plenty of food outlets, and guests can park on the Beach Lawns for £5 for the day.

Cllr Felicity Baker, the council’s executive member for leisure and tourism, said: “Weston super Glow is the first event of its kind on a beach, and we hope it will become a regular fixture in North Somerset’s events calendar.

“This, alongside other large-scale events such as the beach race and the air festival, firmly places Weston on the map and makes it a great place to live and visit.”

Town centre manager Steve Townsend told the Mercury he believes the event will be ‘absolutely brilliant for the town’.

He said: “We are currently going through the Purple Flag process again, and we are looking for stuff which compliments our evening economy.

“I’m all in favour of any event which adds to our night time economy, so there’s more to do in the evening and so Weston can become more that a seaside town.”