Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Bad Brexit could hit staffing of NHS, warns CCG chief

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2018

Julia Ross has been appointed as the new chief officer for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCGs.

Julia Ross has been appointed as the new chief officer for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCGs.

Archant

Recruitment at NHS centres, such as Weston General Hospital, could be badly affected by a poor Brexit agreement.

That is the opinion of Julia Ross, who is chief executive of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning group (BNSSG) who last week said the UK’s split with the European Union would likely affect staffing arrangements.

She said: “Clearly Brexit for us – as I think it will be for local councils – in many of our services in workforce terms could be a real disaster if we get it wrong.

“We’re very much conscious of that.”

She made the comments at a joint health overview and scrutiny meeting in Kingswood, attended by councillors from the three areas.

Recruiting staff from mainland Europe has been a commonly used ploy by hospitals – including Weston Area Health NHS Trust – because of the lack of options at home.

Its chief executive, James Rimmer, recently admitted it was becoming harder to attract nurses from Europe because of the impending Brexit deal.

He said: “Many of our staff are from overseas, that’s international, but we also continue to recruit from Europe.

“That has slowed down as a result of Brexit – and indeed we’ve lost people.

“We couldn’t run the hospital without our European staff, or also without our home-based staff.”

Ms Ross admitted there are problems it needs to look into.

She said: “I think it’s a general concern.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have come from the European Union.

“All I can say is we don’t actually know how this will end.”

Figures show nearly 4,000 nurses and midwives from the European Economic Area left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register between 2017 and 2018 – a year-on-year rise of 28 per cent.

More from Weston Mercury

Poll: Bad Brexit could hit staffing of NHS, warns CCG chief

37 minutes ago Jack Pitts and Tom Wright
Julia Ross has been appointed as the new chief officer for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCGs.

Recruitment at NHS centres, such as Weston General Hospital, could be badly affected by a poor Brexit agreement.

Read more

Rise in second homes bought in North Somerset

06:34 Tom Wright

The number of second homes being bought in North Somerset is on the up – despite an increase in tax.

Read more

Dancers twirl and twist for air ambulance charity

10:00 Eleanor Young
Yatton Sequence Dance charity dance (charity this year is Great Western Air Ambulance) at Claverham Village Hall.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Couples two-stepped their way around a village hall in a bid to raise cash for an air ambulance charity.

Read more

Weston Woods earns centenary fields protection for World War One anniversary

08:02 Tom Wright
North Somerset Chairman Cllr David Jolley, RBL Somerset County Chairman Maj. Robert McDonald and Cllr Peter Bryant (armed forces champion). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Woods has been dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives fighting for their country during World War One.

Read more

Weston’s heritage brightened up by civic society

Yesterday, 18:44 Tom Wright
Mike McKee with one of the repainted signs. Picture: Weston Civic Society

Some of Weston town centre’s most popular streets have been spruced up this week.

Read more

Win: WIN: Ticket bundle to enjoy HydroGarden Weston Beach Race

Yesterday, 16:00 Eleanor Young
Weston Beach Race 2017.

The biggest racing event to hit Weston’s seafront is back with a bang next weekend and the Mercury is offering lucky readers a chance to see the high-octane action for free.

Read more

South West in Bloom success for village gardeners

Yesterday, 15:00 Tom Wright
Hutton in Bloom team celebrating their Britain in Bloom gold award. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hard-working volunteers in Hutton have been rewarded with a third horticultural gold medal in as many years.

Read more
Hutton

Mercury care campaign: what is it really like to be an unpaid carer?

Yesterday, 13:00 Sheridan Robins
Could you care campaign.

Few people, who have not faced the situation themselves, will fully understand the difficulties and challenges unpaid carers face on a daily basis.

Read more

Landlord’s licensed rebuffed due to conduct fears

Yesterday, 13:00 Henry Woodsford
The Old Pier Tavern. Picture: Google

A Somerset landlord has been refused a licence for a pub after police expressed concerns about his behaviour.

Read more

Man with handgun attempts to rob Weston-super-Mare shop

Yesterday, 10:14 Vicky Angear
Do you know this man?

Police have released CCTV images to try to identify a would-be armed robber who targeted a shop in Weston-super-Mare.

Read more
Avon and Somerset Constabulary Weston-super-Mare

Most Read News

Man with handgun attempts to rob Weston-super-Mare shop

Do you know this man?

Woman dies after being hit by train between Worle and Weston

Weston Railway Station.

Landlord’s licensed rebuffed due to conduct fears

The Old Pier Tavern. Picture: Google

Rise in second homes bought in North Somerset

Weston’s heritage brightened up by civic society

Mike McKee with one of the repainted signs. Picture: Weston Civic Society

‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists