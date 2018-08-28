Gallery

Bright lanterns light up Bournville as nautical fiesta takes to the streets

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Sea turtles and clownfish were spotted on the streets of Weston’s Bournville estate at the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Catch The Light lantern parade returned for its third outing, with this year’s theme of under the sea.

Free lantern-making workshops were held in the For All Healthy Living Centre’s café, in Lonsdale Avenue, prior to the Saturday’s event.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This year’s festival was funded by the parade club committee through cake sales, sponsored walks and raffles.

Free activities included a craft corner, flamenco dancing and a drumming workshop, while Bristol Samba Band led the precession.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mini police from Bournville Primary School were on hand to keep the procession in order.

Organiser Helen Wheelock said: “People young and old turned out to join in, which was great to see.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“It not only brings people together for one night, but connects people within their community throughout the year through the fundraising events and the parade club”.

“Thank you to those who helped fund the event, to volunteers and the mini police who made the evening so special.”

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Bristol Samba Band leading the procession. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON