Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Funding for community lantern parade

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 October 2018

The lantern parade takes place on October 13. Picture: Clare Virgo

The lantern parade takes place on October 13. Picture: Clare Virgo

Archant

A community lantern parade, which takes place this weekend, has received a much-needed funding boost.

The Catch The Light parade returns to Weston’s Bournville estate tomorrow (Saturday) and free workshops have been running daily in the For All Healthy Living Centre’s café, in Lonsdale Avenue.

There were smiles and excitement all round when Asda Weston’s Community Champion, Clare Virgo, presented a cheque for £500 to the lantern parade’s committee from the Asda Foundation.

PICTURES: Catch The Light 2017.

The fundraising committee was successful in its application for a local grant from the Asda Foundation to help with the cost of food, drinks and entertainment for the parade, which is being held from 5.30pm onwards outside the healthy living centre.

The parade will begin at 6.45pm on Saturday evening, led by the Bristol Samba Band.

This year’s theme is under the sea and workshops will run every weekday before the event between 3-4.30pm.

More from Weston Mercury

Poll: ‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

14:37 Sam Frost
Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Dozens of illuminated balloons will line Weston’s seafront next month for a ‘spectacular choreographed show’.

Read more

Win: Win tickets to Farm To Fridge Day at Yeo Valley Farm

14:02 Eleanor Young
The prize features a walk around the farm. Picture: Yeo Valley

Three Mercury readers will get to go behind the scenes of a major ice cream and yogurt business based in the heart of Somerset.

Read more

Win family pass to use Hutton Moor Leisure Centre free for one year

13:41 Sam Frost
Hutton Moor staff at the new sports pitches which have just opened at the Leisure Centre.

A popular gym and leisure centre will show off its wide range of facilities this month, and the Mercury has a prize worth a whopping £900 to give away.

Read more

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

11:16 Lily Newton-Browne
Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare today (Friday).

Read more

Funding for community lantern parade

14:00 Henry Woodsford
The lantern parade takes place on October 13. Picture: Clare Virgo

A community lantern parade, which takes place this weekend, has received a much-needed funding boost.

Read more

Iron Age site found on housing development land

08:00 Henry Woodsford
Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

Read more

Police to host live Facebook Q&A session

09:00 Henry Woodsford
Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.

Read more

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

06:22 Tom Wright
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Read more

Council launches free odd jobs support service

Yesterday, 21:00 Tom Wright
The service will help people maintain their independence.

A handy person service has been created by North Somerset Council.

Read more

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Read more

Most Read News

Iron Age site found on housing development land

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence.

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists