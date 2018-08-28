Funding for community lantern parade

The lantern parade takes place on October 13. Picture: Clare Virgo Archant

A community lantern parade, which takes place this weekend, has received a much-needed funding boost.

The Catch The Light parade returns to Weston’s Bournville estate tomorrow (Saturday) and free workshops have been running daily in the For All Healthy Living Centre’s café, in Lonsdale Avenue.

There were smiles and excitement all round when Asda Weston’s Community Champion, Clare Virgo, presented a cheque for £500 to the lantern parade’s committee from the Asda Foundation.

PICTURES: Catch The Light 2017.

The fundraising committee was successful in its application for a local grant from the Asda Foundation to help with the cost of food, drinks and entertainment for the parade, which is being held from 5.30pm onwards outside the healthy living centre.

The parade will begin at 6.45pm on Saturday evening, led by the Bristol Samba Band.

This year’s theme is under the sea and workshops will run every weekday before the event between 3-4.30pm.