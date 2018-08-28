Climb up Brean Down raises hundreds for charity

Michelle Syms and her friends raised money for Changing Faces. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A group of fundraisers climbed up a Somerset coastal headland 158 times to match the height of Mount Everest for charity.

Michelle Syms and her friends climbed the steps of Brean Down to equate to the mountain’s 29,030ft height.

She raised funds for Changing Faces, which helps people with disfigurements.

Michelle was only eight years old when she sustained 89 per cent burns to her face and body and spent most of her childhood in hospitals having reconstructive surgery.

She said: ”Growing up looking different comes with many challenges and I would not have been able to deal with those as well as I did without the support of Changing Faces.

“There are some truly amazing people there who are helping young people and I’m proud to be supporting them.”

To donate, log on to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/everestchallenge1