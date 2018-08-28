Airport hosts disability forum

Bristol Airport. Archant

Disabled passengers at Bristol Airport gave their thoughts on what can be done to improve facilities.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The airport held its bi-annual special assistance consultative forum in September.

It gave groups the opportunity to give their feedback on important issues when travelling.

Following a tour of the terminal, the day included a review of the security process, disability awareness training and airline seating policy.

Groups in attendance included the Alzheimer’s Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Carers UK.

Phil Holder, the airport’s head of operations support, said it was good to get opinions on how passengers find the terminal.

He added: “It is always extremely useful to hear from people on how we can make travelling easier for those in need of special assistance.

“We will always seek to improve passengers’ experience where we can.”