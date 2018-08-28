Landlord’s licensed rebuffed due to conduct fears

The Old Pier Tavern. Picture: Google Archant

A Somerset landlord has been refused a licence for a pub after police expressed concerns about his behaviour.

Joseph Carrigan applied to Sedgemoor District Council to transfer the premises’ licence for Burnham-on-Sea’s The Old Pier Tavern into his name, and to make him the designated supervisor.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary objected to the changes, raising concerns about his conduct and ability to run the pubic house, in Pier Street.

The district council’s licensing and gambling team ruled Carrigan should not be granted a licence.

A council spokesman said: “Mr Carrigan offered no real evidence for his applications.

“There was a lack of defined roles and responsibilities, and continued conflict between himself and his staff.

“Mr Carrigan displayed erratic and aggressive behaviour, together with repeated breaches of his premises’ licence.”