Street art covered up by town council

Street art painted on a hoarding has been replaced by a council-owned banner.

A sign has been placed over art painted at the former Tucker’s Garage site, in Burnham-on-Sea’s Victoria Street.

It was bought by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to brighten up the hoardings and the authority agreed with organisers of free art and music event BOSFest to reinstate the banner after the festival.

A council spokesman said: “Arrangements have now been made for the banner to be reinstated.

“This is a temporary solution pending discussion with all the relevant parties on the best way forward for this site.

“The restoration of the banner had been agreed with the BOSFest management prior to the event.”

Property developer Arbracore bought the land in 2014 and had plans to build two three-storey developments approved by Sedgemoor District Council, but work has never begun.