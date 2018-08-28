Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 14:50 17 October 2018

Picture: Chris Sweet

Picture: Chris Sweet

Copyright Chris Sweet All rights reserved

A popular go-karting and laser quest business in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

Owners Mark and Lyndsey Kellow posted a message on their Facebook page, stating: “It is with massive heavy hearts that Mark and I have to, from today, close AJ’S Karting, AJ’S laser tag and Flo’s Cafe.

“We are a small family business which has enjoyed every moment of bringing joy to your lives for your birthdays, stag/hen parties, get togethers, club or school.

“We have met some great people, had amazing staff and have made many friends along the way.

“We had so much planned and such exciting new things for AJ’S but we have been forced today into closure.

“We hope to find a new building in the near future where we can bring fun to your lives again.”

The family business in Oldmixon Crescent, off Winterstoke Road, has been running for 10 years.

Mark added: “I’m devastated because we put a lot of years into it and it’s all gone.

“We will rise again somewhere else. If anyone knows a building suitable, please get in touch.

“We want to continue the good work we’ve been doing for Weston.”

More: Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak.

Anyone who knows of a suitable premises can contact the business on Facebook at AJ’s laser tag Ltd.

Topic Tags:

More from Weston Mercury

First-ever victories for Weston Supers after double header

26 minutes ago Bickell, Dave
Weston Supers.

Weston Supers American football team recorded their first-ever victories in a double header in Exeter.

Read more

Excellent results for Splitz gymnasts

44 minutes ago Bickell, Dave
Splitz Gymnastics Club new tracksuits.

Splitz Gymnastics Club members achieved some excellent results at the Honiton invitational competition.

Read more

Winscombe Ladies remain third in the league table

14:54 Bickell, Dave
Sarah Holland.

Winscombe Ladies scored a goal with less than a minute gone against Plymouth University and went on to score two more to secure all three points.

Read more

Weston crash into Swindon to take all three points.

14:54 Bickell, Dave
A field hockey player about to pass the ball

Weston defeated bottom club Swindon to keep up their 100 per cent start to the season.

Read more

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

14:50 Vicky Angear
Picture: Chris Sweet

A popular go-karting and laser quest business in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Uphill start the new season with mixed results

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Uphill Badminton Club juniors.

Uphill Badminton Club’s A team started the new season with mixed results, winning one and losing one match.

Read more

Busy week for Weston Open Badminton Club

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Badminton.

Weston Open Badminton Club enjoyed a busy week, with three matches in five days.

Read more

Jake flying up the British table tennis rankings

12:48 Bickell, Dave
Jake Tucker

Priory Community School Academy student Jake Tucker has shot up to 112 in the British rankings after several excellent results.

Read more

St Andrews record comfortable trophy success

12:47 Bickell, Dave

St Andrews cruised through the preliminary round of the EIBA Egham Trophy with a comfortable victory over Isle of Wedmore.

Read more

Free water polo session at Hutton Moor

12:46 Bickell, Dave

Weston Swimming Club’s water polo section is holding its final free have-a-go session at Hutton Moor.

Read more

Most Read News

New gay bar opens in Weston-super-Mare

Joel and Mel behind the bar at the new Proud Bar in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Nigel Briers

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

Picture: Chris Sweet

Health centre saved from closure after contract deal

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

M5 lanes closed for emergency repairs

The M5 has lanes closed between Portishead and Clevedon.

Villages ‘gone forever’ if plans for 25,000 homes are approved?

Weston-super-Mare brothel is ‘safe space’ for sex workers – manager speaks out after BBC investigation

Butterfly's in Alexandra Parade. Picture: BBC

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists