Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

Picture: Chris Sweet Copyright Chris Sweet All rights reserved

A popular go-karting and laser quest business in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

Owners Mark and Lyndsey Kellow posted a message on their Facebook page, stating: “It is with massive heavy hearts that Mark and I have to, from today, close AJ’S Karting, AJ’S laser tag and Flo’s Cafe.

“We are a small family business which has enjoyed every moment of bringing joy to your lives for your birthdays, stag/hen parties, get togethers, club or school.

“We have met some great people, had amazing staff and have made many friends along the way.

“We had so much planned and such exciting new things for AJ’S but we have been forced today into closure.

“We hope to find a new building in the near future where we can bring fun to your lives again.”

The family business in Oldmixon Crescent, off Winterstoke Road, has been running for 10 years.

Mark added: “I’m devastated because we put a lot of years into it and it’s all gone.

“We will rise again somewhere else. If anyone knows a building suitable, please get in touch.

“We want to continue the good work we’ve been doing for Weston.”

Anyone who knows of a suitable premises can contact the business on Facebook at AJ’s laser tag Ltd.