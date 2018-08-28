Opening of climbing centre at Dolphin Square nears

Clip N Climb at Dolphin Square is taking shape. Archant

The latest attraction opening at Weston-super-Mare’s Dolphin Square is starting to take shape.

Clip N Climb is set to welcome its first customers in the coming weeks, offering thrill-seekers the chance to ascend climbing walls up to 30ft tall.

The attraction has been well received by Westonians on social media who have often lamented a lack of things to do in the town centre.

Clip N Climb will join the likes of Cineworld, Nando’s, Pizza Express and Loco Mexicano at the Oxford Street leisure hub.

Owner Nick Mussell is pleased to see the project taking shape.

He said: “Some of our climbing walls are up to 30ft tall, with the platform from which you jump the ‘Leap of Faith’ being 18ft high, so not something that can be taken up the stairs.

“To get the equipment in, we took out a floor-to-ceiling window, using a crane to lift the walls up to the new centre. It’s really starting to come together, and we’ve had amazing local support.”