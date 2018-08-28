Injured police officer opens counselling service to help others

Fiona Pinkard with her daughter Chloe at their counselling course graduation ceremony. Archant

A former police officer who lost her job after she was injured while on duty has set up a counselling business to help others.

Fiona Pinkard suffered a snapped ligament and crushed cartilage after she was kicked in the knee when trying to help a woman whose welfare was a concern.

Fiona underwent four operations and had a full knee replacement, but the injury meant she could no longer work for Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

She has spoken out about her injury following a recent report about the rise in assaults against police officers.

She said: “The one main thing that would help officers by way of safe-guarding would be to have a non-negotiable policy for always double crewing.

“There is safety in numbers – but routinely officers work alone because there are no longer enough of them in uniform to meet the rising demand on the street.

“Fire crews will not send out a tender if it is only half crewed but police officers are expected to put themselves at risk as a matter of routine and that should not be the norm.”

Fiona decided to make a fresh start after her injury and trained as a counsellor.

She said: “I was upset but realistic that the nature of my injury would result in the loss of my job but I am a positive person by nature and always look for the pros rather than the cons, which is why I put a plan B in place and took a course to train as a counsellor

“I have seen colleagues suffer with stress, anxiety and depression in the workplace, and I have dealt with sufferers of mental health who have not received prompt or effective care and I have seen the damage it has caused to them and their families.

“I thought I could put my experience, communication skills and desire to help others to good use and counselling felt like a natural progression.

“I am also very aware it is something which is increasingly in high demand, but are insufficient resources via the NHS to help everyone at the time they need it.

“This is why I also intend to offer lower cost counselling rather than the current going rate within the private sector.”

Fiona is opening Beebetter Counselling in Worle High Street.