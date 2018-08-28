Rebranded Buzz Bingo reopens in Weston-super-Mare
PUBLISHED: 21:01 12 October 2018
Buzz Bingo
A Weston bingo hall has been rebranded to reflect the ‘buzz’ of the game.
Gala Bingo, in Marchfields Way, has been changed into Buzz Bingo and it was relaunched at the end of September.
Weston RNLI cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and a £1,000 mega prize draw night was also held for customers.
Simon Shaw, from Buzz Bingo, said: “When we asked our customers and colleagues to name a single word to describe their bingo experience, the word ‘buzz’ came up time and time again, so we named our clubs after that feeling.
“We pride ourselves on our community spirit and our friendly and supportive team is buzzing about being part of your next fun day or night out with friends and family.”