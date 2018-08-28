New gay bar opens in Weston-super-Mare

Joel and Mel behind the bar at the new Proud Bar in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Nigel Briers Nigel Briers

A new community bar is causing a buzz in Weston town centre after opening in September.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Proud Bar has opened its doors in the Boulevard and is already proving a success with pub-goers.

The LGBT+ bar had more than 70 people turn up to its opening night on September 19.

Venue manager Cheryl Bennett said: “I am delighted with the success of the night and the team are looking forward to the weekends ahead.”

Customers at Proud praised the ‘fantastic’ venue, with patrons overjoyed to have a gay bar in Weston once again.

The relaxed venue offers a wine bar-type atmosphere and encourages its guests to ‘be loud and be proud’ in keeping with the LGBT+persona.

The pub will be open every week from Wednesday to Sunday to give people of all sexual orientations a place to go with their friends and families to enjoy a drink and chill out.