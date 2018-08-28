New owners take over Worle bakery

Astills Bakery in Worle has been taken over by Patricia and Jackie. Picture: Eleanor Young Eleanor Young

Two friends have taken over a popular bakery in Worle High Street.

Patricia Turner and Jackie Gray are now the proud owners of Astills of Worle.

The pair met while working together at Tesco but both decided they would like to work for themselves.

Patricia said: “We thought ‘why work for someone else when we can work for ourselves?’

“We are very excited. It’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been trying to take it over for about 10 months.

“Everything is staying the same – we’ve got the same bakers and the same staff.

“A lot of customers have been coming in saying what a pleasure it is to come into the shop and see smiling faces.”

Patricia and Jackie have brought in a few new products, including some Maltese specialities, which have been going down extremely well with their customers.