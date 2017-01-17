Cancelled Halloween event set to return – along with new literature festival for 2017

The fright night was cancelled in 2016 but is expected to return. Archant

A popular Halloween event in Weston-super-Mare which was scrapped by North Somerset Council may rise again after town councillors agreed to restore it.

North Somerset Council cancelled the fright night last year, owing to increasing costs and a need to make savings.

But Weston Town Council, which has been reviewing its own planned events for 2017, has decided to take it on.

The council is also making plans for a new literary festival, which could take place in August.

It means the town council’s event calendar will be made up of the YMCA Summer Starter in Grove Park in July, its flower show in August, a literary festival and the fright night.

Cllr Mark Canniford said: “North Somerset should be doing the Halloween event. It was the best-attended event, and (cancelling it) leaves kids roaming the area with very little to do.

“It is a good idea for us to pick it up and reach more people than most of the other events we do.”

The literary festival has been chosen to tie into Visit England’s Year Of Literary Heroes celebrations.

The council’s report says: “As this is our first event of this kind, the chance of us having well-known and established authors attending is very small. However, local authors may be more grateful for this opportunity.”

The event may include talks and workshops from authors, illustrators and storytellers.

Writing groups and book clubs may also be invited to get involved, and a trail could be created so children can try to find fictional characters around the town.

The flower show, which usually takes place in the Town Square, will be moved to Grove Park as building work to improve the square may not be complete.

The council has set £1,000 aside for each event, but hopes to get sponsorship and support from the Business Improvement District (BID).