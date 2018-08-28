Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 October 2018

Staff from a Weston store say they are ‘putting their lives at risk’ following a number of carbon monoxide scares at the premises.

Fire and ambulance services have been called to Toolstation in Oldmixon Crescent four times over the past three months to treat staff with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The most recent incident happened on September 22 at 6pm when Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Crews also attended on July 12 when they administered oxygen therapy to five casualties and evacuated four buildings.

South West Ambulance Service Foundation Trust (SWASFT) was also called out on September 4 and August 4 to treat members of staff.

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said: “Carbon monoxide has been a problem at Toolstation in Weston now.

“Staff members have been sent to hospital and been on oxygen. Each day staff are putting their lives at risk. As they say it’s a silent killer.”

Health and safety experts have confirmed the gas is coming from AJ’s Karting and staff there have been working with North Somerset Council and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) since June to try to alleviate the cause.

Owner Mark Kellow last week told the Mercury: “We’ve been here for 10 years and never had a problem before.

“We’ve been working with the health and safety executive (HSE) and the council and we’ve done everything it has asked us.

“It’s because the buildings we have are so old, they leak like a tea bag.

“We’ve made a conscious decision to do something radical, so we are closing our petrol karts down.

“They haven’t put any prohibitions on us, we have voluntarily decided to go more environmentally friendly.

“We are going to have electric karts, segways and indoor cycling.

“It’s more expensive to us, but we are doing this to benefit Weston. We want to be a responsible company.”

A North Somerset Council spokesman added: “Due to efficient and enhanced ventilation systems, carbon monoxide levels at AJ’s Karting have never exceeded the work place exposure limit (WEL) however on several occasions there have been elevated levels for short periods in the Toolstation store, triggering calls to Avon Fire and Rescue.

“No measurements have been taken which constitute a breach of the WEL in Toolstation.

“In order to resolve the issue, the owners of AJ’s Karting decided to change to electric go karts as of last Sunday.

“The karting facility will continue to be run alongside the laser quest business.”

Topic Tags:

More from Weston Mercury

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Theatre Shop play celebrates Shakespeare and video games

Yesterday, 20:00 Vicky Angear
A one-man homage to Shakespeare and video games.

A play which mixes Shakespeare with video games is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Read more
Clevedon

Gallery: Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Yesterday, 19:00 Liam Jones
Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Acrobats and circus acts have been entertaining thousands of people in Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Yesterday, 17:00 Eleanor Young
Richard lennox

Weston will come to life this weekend with the sound of music with multiple venues hosting choirs, bands and pianists.

Read more

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

Yesterday, 14:21 Eleanor Young
The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Two lanes are closed on the M5 southbound this afternoon (Friday) following a car crash and resulting oil spill.

Read more

Washing machine fire in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 13:00 Liam Jones

A washing machine fire has been tackled by Weston-super-Mare crews.

Read more
Avon Fire and Rescue Service Weston-super-Mare

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Yesterday, 12:00 Vicky Angear

Staff from a Weston store say they are ‘putting their lives at risk’ following a number of carbon monoxide scares at the premises.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Hornets rise up the table after hard-fought victory

Yesterday, 11:01 Bickell, Dave
Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets have risen to fourth in the league table after this hard-fought victory over Devonport Services.

Read more

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Read more

Winscombe suffer another heavy defeat

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
James Flower.

Winscombe suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks at home to Crediton.

Read more

Most Read News

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Fraudster jailed after £350k tax scam exposed

Philip Ryle was jailed for three years and eight months. Picture: HMRC

Traffic on M5 in Weston-super-Mare after crash

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Richard lennox

Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists