Advanced search

Don't miss a story sign up to Weston Mercury's FREE daily newsletter CLICK HERE

Celebrations as scanner appeal hits £100,000 – but more help is needed to reach the total

07:00 11 December 2016

The League of Friends.

The League of Friends.

Sub

A major milestone has been reached in an appeal to buy a new digital scanner for Weston General Hospital, putting the campaign on track to raise the required £400,000.

Comment
Cllr John Crockford Hawley, Hospital Chief Executive James Rimmer,Weston Lion Vice President Grant Parris League President John Penrose MP, League Chairman June Stephen, Weston Area Health Trust Chairman Grahame Paine, Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Ramond Armstrong and Joan Dunne and Weston Lion President Dave Hunt handing over a £10000 cheaque to the scanner appeal.Cllr John Crockford Hawley, Hospital Chief Executive James Rimmer,Weston Lion Vice President Grant Parris League President John Penrose MP, League Chairman June Stephen, Weston Area Health Trust Chairman Grahame Paine, Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Ramond Armstrong and Joan Dunne and Weston Lion President Dave Hunt handing over a £10000 cheaque to the scanner appeal.

Just eight months after the appeal from the hospital’s League of Friends and Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) was launched, the fundraising total now stands at £100,000.

It puts the campaign, which is being supported by the Mercury and received a celebrity endorsement from Weston actor John Cleese, on track to reach £400,000 by 2018.

June Stephen, chairman of the League of Friends, said: “It’s an amazing achievement to raise £100,000 in just seven months since the appeal began in April.

“Donations have come from local businesses, individuals and our own group.

Weston General Hospital.Weston General Hospital.

“It’s been incredible to see the backing we’ve had for this important appeal.

“The generosity of local people and organisations in Weston and North Somerset continues to amaze me. I cannot thank you enough for your support.”

The funds reached £100,000 thanks to donations to the League of Friends shop, which is in lobby in the hospital, in Grange Road.

Hospital visitors donated £25,000 to the shop, and volunteers and fundraisers have now set their sights on raising £250,000 by the end of 2017.

WAHT chairman Grahame Paine said: “The appeal is for the people of Weston and the surrounding areas. New scanning equipment will mean people can continue to access treatment locally, rather than needing to travel to Bristol or Taunton.

“That’s hugely beneficial, especially for older people who might find travelling to be more difficult.”

To support the appeal, send a donation marked ‘scanner appeal’ to the League of Friends at Weston General Hospital, Grange Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 4TQ or text SCAN16 and the amount to 70070.  Let us know about your fundraising events and activities by emailing newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or calling 01934 422500.

Who are the League of Friends? Read more about their 60 years of fundraising here.

Keywords: Weston General Hospital League of Friends

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News Stories

Bringing Communities Together is boosted by flamenco and food at fete

20:00
The Bringing Communities Together Christmas fete.

People in Weston sampled foods from around the world and enjoyed an array of games and entertainment at a charity Christmas fete on Saturday.

Read more

CHURCHES TEAM UP TO RUN FESTIVE ARTS AFTERNOON FOR YOUNGSTERS

17:30
Minister Gary Hoare with some children.

Youngsters created last-minute decorations for their family Christmas trees at an arts and crafts morning at a village church.

Read more

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

17:30
Steve Fowell.

A school chef will compete for a culinary title in January.

Read more

Worle Village Club donates to foodbank and Cancer Research UK

16:00
Worle Village Club foodbank

A Worle club has donated £2,500 to good causes to give everyone the chance of a good Christmas.

Read more

Teenager trained as soldier ahead of becoming army medic

14:00
Rosie Bunker.

A Weston-super-Mare teenager took part in an army passing out parade after completing her training.

Read more

Blue plaque funding confirmed for one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, Paulo Radmilovic

13:00
Paulo Radmilovic.

A blue plaque dedicated to a four-time Olympic gold medallist who lived in Weston-super-Mare will be installed.

Read more

Five Gold Rings – Two £500 prizes up for grabs in Weston-super-Mare tonight

12:30 Sam Frost
Caboodle, Meadow Street, Weston. Five Gold Rings competition.

A father and daughter duo walked away smiling this week after winning the £500 prize from the Mercury’s Five Gold rings competition, and you could be the final winner when the last two rings are given away tonight (Thursday).

Read more

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

12:00
A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

A busy Burnham road is set to be closed for four months while new sewer pipes are installed.

Read more

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

10:00 Eleanor Young
RNLI Christmas Day Swim , Marine Lake , Weston.

Dozens of brave souls will take a dip in the cold waters of Marine Lake on Christmas Day, but that is not the only fun-filled event happening in Weston this weekend.

Read more

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

08:00 Grace Earl
Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

The NHS has admitted Weston-super-Mare’s GP services are ‘not coping’ as funding has struggled to match demand – and the situation is so desperate that an official review of the town’s healthcare has now been launched.

Read more

Most Read News

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

Man ‘tried to force his way into woman’s car’ in the dark

43 people from Weston-super-Mare looked at self-help tips to stop them looking at child abuse pictures

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

Steve Fowell.

Hundreds of lives saved by two Weston-super-Mare men

Phil Dowlan and Hugh Gibbs have both been given medals in recognition of making blood and platelet donation more than 100 times.

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder