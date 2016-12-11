Celebrations as scanner appeal hits £100,000 – but more help is needed to reach the total

A major milestone has been reached in an appeal to buy a new digital scanner for Weston General Hospital, putting the campaign on track to raise the required £400,000.

Cllr John Crockford Hawley, Hospital Chief Executive James Rimmer,Weston Lion Vice President Grant Parris League President John Penrose MP, League Chairman June Stephen, Weston Area Health Trust Chairman Grahame Paine, Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Ramond Armstrong and Joan Dunne and Weston Lion President Dave Hunt handing over a £10000 cheaque to the scanner appeal.

Just eight months after the appeal from the hospital’s League of Friends and Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) was launched, the fundraising total now stands at £100,000.

It puts the campaign, which is being supported by the Mercury and received a celebrity endorsement from Weston actor John Cleese, on track to reach £400,000 by 2018.

June Stephen, chairman of the League of Friends, said: “It’s an amazing achievement to raise £100,000 in just seven months since the appeal began in April.

“Donations have come from local businesses, individuals and our own group.

Weston General Hospital.

“It’s been incredible to see the backing we’ve had for this important appeal.

“The generosity of local people and organisations in Weston and North Somerset continues to amaze me. I cannot thank you enough for your support.”

The funds reached £100,000 thanks to donations to the League of Friends shop, which is in lobby in the hospital, in Grange Road.

Hospital visitors donated £25,000 to the shop, and volunteers and fundraisers have now set their sights on raising £250,000 by the end of 2017.

WAHT chairman Grahame Paine said: “The appeal is for the people of Weston and the surrounding areas. New scanning equipment will mean people can continue to access treatment locally, rather than needing to travel to Bristol or Taunton.

“That’s hugely beneficial, especially for older people who might find travelling to be more difficult.”

To support the appeal, send a donation marked ‘scanner appeal’ to the League of Friends at Weston General Hospital, Grange Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 4TQ or text SCAN16 and the amount to 70070. Let us know about your fundraising events and activities by emailing newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or calling 01934 422500.

