Party fundraiser makes big donation to Weston charity

More than £6,000 was handed toThe Ian Ritchie Foundation. Picture: Chris Pack Archant

A charity party attended by a big crowd raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Party In The Barn was held at The Elms Farm in Hewish on June 23, as revellers danced the night away while raising valuable cash.

More than 600 people enjoyed the party atmosphere at the event, which has raised thousands of pounds over the years.

The crowd enjoyed performances from The Redhillbillies and Snappa, and DJ Dr Love rolled back the years with his vinyl revival.

And after totting up how much was collected from the party, a cheque worth a whopping £6,436 was handed to The Ian Ritchie Foundation this month.

The organisation supports cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferers in memory of Ian Ritchie, who died aged 25 after a lifelong battle with CF in 2015. The CF Trust and Hewish and Puxton Village Hall also benefitted, receiving £1,000 each.