Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Party fundraiser makes big donation to Weston charity

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 October 2018

More than £6,000 was handed toThe Ian Ritchie Foundation. Picture: Chris Pack

More than £6,000 was handed toThe Ian Ritchie Foundation. Picture: Chris Pack

Archant

A charity party attended by a big crowd raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Party In The Barn was held at The Elms Farm in Hewish on June 23, as revellers danced the night away while raising valuable cash.

More than 600 people enjoyed the party atmosphere at the event, which has raised thousands of pounds over the years.

The crowd enjoyed performances from The Redhillbillies and Snappa, and DJ Dr Love rolled back the years with his vinyl revival.

And after totting up how much was collected from the party, a cheque worth a whopping £6,436 was handed to The Ian Ritchie Foundation this month.

The organisation supports cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferers in memory of Ian Ritchie, who died aged 25 after a lifelong battle with CF in 2015. The CF Trust and Hewish and Puxton Village Hall also benefitted, receiving £1,000 each.

More from Weston Mercury

Weston teen to perform in tonight’s X Factor Six Chair Challenge

16:30 Eleanor Young
Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

A Weston-super-Mare teen who wowed the judges in her X Factor audition is set to perform in the Six Chair Challenge tonight (Saturday) in her new girl group.

Read more

PICTURE PAST: October 4, 1968 – Weston Olympic swimmer dies

16:00
A huge crane with 25-cwt. ball attachment, was used this week in demolition work at the Electricity Board offices in Locking Road, Weston. Uneven sinkage caused damage to walls and ceilings at the offices, completed in 1960 at the cost of £110 000, and a new building is to be built, on piles, on the same site. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A swimming legend died 50 years ago this week after a career spanning five Olympics.

Read more

Gallery: A week in pictures around Weston

15:00 Alex Walton
Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Don’t miss our weekly round-up of readers’ photos.

Read more
iwitness24

Party fundraiser makes big donation to Weston charity

18:00 Sam Frost
More than £6,000 was handed toThe Ian Ritchie Foundation. Picture: Chris Pack

A charity party attended by a big crowd raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Read more

Weston-super-Mare fundraises for Macmillan Cancer Support

15:00 Eleanor Young
Mel Bridgman and Kay Grigri enjoy tea at Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Tea, coffee and cakes were the order of the day on Friday for Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Read more

PHOTOS: Excellent exhibits at village show

14:00 Sam Frost
Congresbury Autumn Show, Dawn Odoi with her prize winning vegetables. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge vegetables, pretty flowers and sumptuous cakes were among the creations on display at a village show at the weekend.

Read more

Stub out your cigarette with the help of Smokefree North Somerset

13:00 Eleanor Young
Smokers in North Somerset are struggling to give up.

Two Weston ex-smokers are putting the money they saved into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ and are now encouraging others like them to stub out their cigarettes for good as part of Stoptober.

Read more

Exhibits to showcase Weston’s suffragette movement

10:00 Henry Woodsford
Feminist Archive South will host exhibits and workshops. Picture: Alison Bancroft

A project celebrating women’s activism is coming to Weston next week.

Read more

Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

09:00 Sam Frost
The Drifters.

A legendary American music group, which has delighted huge audiences for more than half a century, will perform on a Weston-super-Mare stage next month, and they are promising to roll back the years with some unforgettable hits of years gone by.

Read more

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Most Read News

Weston teen to perform in tonight’s X Factor Six Chair Challenge

Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Fraudster jailed after £350k tax scam exposed

Philip Ryle was jailed for three years and eight months. Picture: HMRC

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Richard lennox

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists