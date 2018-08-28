Defibrillator donation for Weston-super-Mare Street Pastors

The Street Pastors team is now armed with a defibrillator so they can help people in an emergency during their patrols of Weston-super-Mare.

The equipment was donated by a local church, which wants to remain anonymous, and Lee Vale from Capital Health and Safety Training gave up his time for free, to show the 40 volunteers how to use the defibrillator.

James Wotton, from the Street Pastors, said: “We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity in helping us trying to serve the people of Weston on a Saturday night.

“We’ve learned from the training how important time is when dealing with a life threatening emergencies and having this defibrillator on us we give us the best chance to save someone’s life which hopefully will never happen.”

The Street Pastors are out in Weston town centre on Saturday nights to help care for people. They are in close contact with door staff and police so they can help in emergencies.