Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hotel slapped with hefty fine after unlicensed boxing event descends into mass punch-up

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 October 2018

Webbington Hotel and Spa. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Webbington Hotel and Spa. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A popular hotel has been fined thousands of pounds after hosting an ‘unlawful’ boxing event, which descended into a brawl among the crowd, without a licence.

Latona Leisure, which runs the Webbington Hotel in Loxton, has had to fork out more than £7,000 after being prosecuted by Sedgemoor District Council.

A charity boxing event was held at the hotel, in Webbington Road, on November 18, 2017 by Ultra White Collar Boxing.

The night descended into chaos, as police tackled a mass punch-up in the 270-strong audience which left two people in hospital.

Reports in the local media, including by the Mercury, prompted the council to investigate the event, and officers found the Webbington did not hold the licence required to host boxing events.

Latona’s events licence only covered it for live music and dancing events.

The council also discovered drinks were being served in glasses, rather than plastic cups as required.

Latona co-operated with the council’s investigation and insisted it was an honest mistake.

The firm assumed Ultra White Collar Boxing – which raises money for Cancer Research by pitting amateurs against each other in the ring – held the licence required for the event, but the hotel company admitted it did not verify this with the event’s organisers.

The case was heard at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday, where Latona entered a guilty plea before being slapped with a £6,500 fine, plus £749 in costs.

The council spokesman said it was an ‘unlawful’ event.

They added: “A major concern for the council as licensing authority in this case is how little day-to-day knowledge there was of the licensing legislation held by members of the Webbington management team which authorised the event, especially given they admitted not knowing their licence did not authorise boxing.

“In mitigation on behalf of Latona Leisure it was stated that this was not a case of deliberate (licensing) avoidance but one of omission  for which the company duly apologised.

“In passing sentence, the chairman of the bench stated that the company had a legal obligation to know and adhere to the terms of their premises licence.”

More from Weston Mercury

Food feud – neighbour’s beef with popular restaurant over garlic smell

12:00 Sam Frost
Duets has become embroiled in a row with neighbour Richard Evans, who has placed angrily-worded posters in his front window.

One of Weston’s top restaurants has become embroiled in a row with a neighbour, who has resorted to venting his frustrations through angrily-worded posters in his window.

Read more

Weston’s X Factor hopeful gets through to Judges’ Houses

09:40 Eleanor Young
Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

A Weston-super-Mare teen will be heading to America after her band successfully made it past the gruelling Six Chair Challenge on Saturday’s X Factor.

Read more

PHOTOS: Animal charity hosts open day

13:00 Sam Frost
Mojo the Bengal Eagle Owl at Avon Owls open day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Animal enthusiasts turned out in numbers at the weekend to get up close and personal with a range of cute creatures.

Read more

Hospital radio charity celebrates 40th anniversary

08:00 Sam Frost
Founding member and president John Jiggins and chairman Jo Newey.

A free radio service celebrated four decades of serving the patients of Weston-super-Mare last week with a big celebration.

Read more

Hotel slapped with hefty fine after unlicensed boxing event descends into mass punch-up

07:00 Sam Frost
Webbington Hotel and Spa. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A popular hotel has been fined thousands of pounds after hosting an ‘unlawful’ boxing event, which descended into a brawl among the crowd, without a licence.

Read more

Volunteer awarded for supporting others after overcoming drug problems

09:00 Vicky Angear
Les Chandler receiving his award.

A volunteer with a drug and alcohol charity has won an award for being an inspiration to others.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Mixed reaction to farm’s idea to sell land for housing

Yesterday, 18:01 Tom Wright

The owners of a village farm say they have received a good response about their potential plans to sell land for housing development.

Read more
Yatton

‘Affordable parking permits are needed’ in Weston

Yesterday, 16:00 Sam Frost
The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking will begin in the coming weeks.

Westonians have demanded parking permits for residents of the town centre, after North Somerset Council confirmed a review of regulations is imminent.

Read more

Redevelopment work on old hotel begins

Yesterday, 15:00 Henry Woodsford
The hotel was damaged by fires during the past 10 years. Picture: Ellie Matthews

Work to redevelop a derelict hotel site has finally begun.

Read more

Worle students set for Oliver! production

Yesterday, 13:00 Henry Woodsford
Productions of Oliver! will take place next week. Picture: Shane Dean

Dozens of youngsters will take to the stage this week.

Read more

Most Read News

Hotel slapped with hefty fine after unlicensed boxing event descends into mass punch-up

Webbington Hotel and Spa. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Food feud – neighbour’s beef with popular restaurant over garlic smell

Duets has become embroiled in a row with neighbour Richard Evans, who has placed angrily-worded posters in his front window.

Weston’s X Factor hopeful gets through to Judges’ Houses

Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Mixed reaction to farm’s idea to sell land for housing

Redevelopment work on old hotel begins

The hotel was damaged by fires during the past 10 years. Picture: Ellie Matthews

Weston men jailed for part in £1.5million drug gang

Shaun Smith.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists