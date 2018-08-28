RNLI fundraising concert is a success

The Royal Marine band with Corps of Drums. Picture: John Tyson/Weston RNLI John Tyson/Weston RNLI

The RNLI hopes a successful concert at the weekend will have raised vital funds for its new lifeboat station.

Captain Powell, the mayoress, Lord Jeffrey Archer, the mayor and WO2 Jules Cook 1, Picture: John Tyson/Weston RNLI Captain Powell, the mayoress, Lord Jeffrey Archer, the mayor and WO2 Jules Cook 1, Picture: John Tyson/Weston RNLI

The event, organised by the fundraising branch of Weston’s RNLI, was well attended by distinguished guests including Lord Jeffrey Archer, Sir Tim Laurence and the mayor and mayoress of Weston.

Classical overtures to the well-known nautical tunes of Life On The Ocean Wave and Hearts Of Oak were played to a packed Playhouse Theatre on Sunday.

The concert closed with a spectacular performance of Sunset and Retreat by the Corp Of Drums.

Vice admiral and RNLI trustee Sir Tim Laurence ended the proceedings with the lifeboats prayer and a short speech about Weston RNLI.

Dr George Papworth, president of Weston RNLI fundraisers said: “This rousing and profitable event gave all who attended a memorable and enjoyable afternoon while helping in our quest to raise money for the new lifeboat station.”