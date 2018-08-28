Councillor ‘thrilled’ with youth champion appointment

A Weston town councillor has been appointed as youth champion.

Cllr Sarah Codling was chosen to guide the youth council and help them to grow in their role as representatives for their peers.

Cllr Codling said: “I am passionate about engaging with people of all ages and promoting democracy which doesn’t just mean putting your ‘X’ on the ballot paper at election time.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with the youth councillors over the past few years and I am thrilled to be able to take on the role of youth champion.

“It is my ambition to do what I can to assist our committed and enthusiastic youth councillors to develop their representative roles, fundraising activities and other projects.”

The youth council was set up by the town council in 2000 and has achieved a number of successes. To find out more visit wsm-tc.gov.uk/services/youth-services