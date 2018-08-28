Former competitors encourage couples to sign up to Strictly Fun Dancing

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 October 2018

The contestants and judges at Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare.

A couple who took part in this year’s Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare are appealing for people to sign up to the next event.

The hospice is looking for people to take part in the fundraiser which was held for the first time in March.

Next year’s event will take place on March 23 at the Winter Gardens and the charity is urging couples to apply for a spot in the contest.

Chris Taylor and Hilary Wyatt were among the couples to take part in the first Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare.

They said: “We felt it was a great way to support the hospice which is very close to our hearts.

“We found it challenging yet great fun and we enjoyed making new friends with the other competitors.

“We loved the camaraderie back stage on the evening of the grand finale and enjoyed performing at the Winter Gardens in front of family and friends.

“Hilary particularly enjoyed having her hair and make-up done and having the chance to wear sparkly shoes.

“We were very nervous at the dress rehearsal and nerves on the day were much helped by arriving early and familiarising ourselves with the performance space.”

The pair said their favourite part of the grand finale was seeing other people with smiles on their faces.

They are encouraging people to forget their nerves and sign up to the contest.

They added: “Do it. Dance, smile, lose all your inhibitions and you will never regret it.”

The glittering fundraiser was a huge success, raising more than £22,000 for the hospice.

Due to limited availability for dancers, couples are being asked to apply for the next event.

Twelve couples will take part in weekly training sessions at Kewstoke Village Hall from January 13.

Professional dancers Ben Hazell and his dance partner Ali Carter will teach couples a salsa and waltz over 10 weeks, ready to perform at the grand finale.

Couples will need to pay a £30 registration fee and pledge to raise £500 for the charity.

To sign up, prospective duos will need to visit the hospice’s website to download and complete an application form before emailing it to kelsey.dehaney@westonhospicecare.org.uk before the deadline on October 26.

