In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following court cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from July 27 to August 8.

* Shawn Goodman, Tavistock Road, Worle (38). Unlicensed vehicle: fined £220 and ordered to pay £40.84 excise duty and £90 costs.

* Samantha Holden, Rectory Drive, Yatton (37). Unlicensed vehicle: fined £220 and ordered to pay £11.25 excise duty and £90 costs.

* Joseph Baker, Beaconsfield Road, Weston (31). Speeding: six penalty points, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 victim surcharge.

* Colin Watkins, Nightingale Close, Weston (34). Failure to comply with breath test: four penalty points, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* James Lenaghan, Totterdown Road, Weston (18). Make indecent image of child: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Woody Spencer, Westacre Close, Cheddar (28). Trespassing: six-month suspended prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Bartlett, Ellenborough Crescent, Weston (38). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Bobby Cox, no fixed abode (24). Possession of class B drug: conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim sucharge.