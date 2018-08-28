Man accidentally drowned after night out, coroner rules

Dean Tate. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man whose body was found washed up on an uninhabited island died as a result of an accident, an inquest has ruled.

A manhunt for Dean Tate, who lived in Highbridge, went on for several weeks after he went missing.

He had last been seen at Burnham’s TA8 Bistro in the early hours of February 24.

The 40-year-old’s body though was discovered in April on Stert Island.

An inquest was held in Taunton on Tuesday and the coroner ruled Mr Tate drowned.

His fiancée, Sarah Jane Reeves, spoke to the Mercury when his death was confirmed.

She said: “Dean was always the funny man and the joker with a memorable laugh which will be missed by everyone he met.

“He always made me smile and his caring nature is what made me fall in love with him.

“His family and I will miss him very much and there will be a hole in our hearts which will never be filled now he is gone.”