Man in court over failing to pay fine for dropping cigarette

Breaking antisocial orders imposed by North Somerset Council has landed 25 people with fines over the past year.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were introduced in 2017 to try to alleviate poor behaviour, such as failing to pick up dog mess.

On the spot fines have been given out since, but the council has for the first time prosecuted someone for ignoring the rules.

Ian Perry, of Hednesford Road in Norton Canes near Birmingham, was convicted in his absence at North Somerset Courthouse for dropping a cigarette at Melrose car park in Weston back in February.

He was spotted by an enforcement officer and issued a penalty notice. However, Perry did not pay it and so was taken to court.

Perry was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £260 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Cllr Peter Bryant said there was ‘no excuse’ for any form of littering.

He said: “We take the same view with cigarette ends as we would for any other type of litter.”