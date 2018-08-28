Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 08:32 05 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:32 05 October 2018

North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from July 25-27:

* Joanna Middleton, Palmer Street, Weston (36). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim services.

* Dean Mockridge, Garstons Orchard, Wrington (46). Theft: fined £280 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Graham Donnellan, Lovers Walk, Weston (52). Two counts of assaulting a PC: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Sabid Uddin, St Margarets Terrace, Weston (38). Assault: 12-week suspended prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £500 compensation. Criminal damage: ordered to pay £1,400 compensation.

* Dean Lark, North End Road, Yatton (38). Assault: fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Loren Sayers, Meadow Street, Weston (44). Two counts of theft: conditional discharge and ordered to pay £133 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Darren Wedge, Alfred Street, Weston (45). Two counts of theft: fined £80 and ordered to pay £112.45 compensation.

* Joshua Witts, Stonebridge Road, Weston (22). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Raikes, Monkton Avenue, Weston (25). Assault and criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £120 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Deirdre Cattermole, Church Street, Blackford (55). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £169 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

