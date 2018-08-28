Weston man who threatened to slit a baby’s throat is jailed
PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 October 2018
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A Weston man who threatened to slit a baby’s throat has been jailed for three years.
James Lawrence, aged 23, also threatened to infect people with hepatitis at a town supermarket.
He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on September 24 charged with three counts of affray – he admitted two and was found guilty of the third.
The court was told police were called to a disturbance involving seven ‘youths’ outside the Odeon on February 20 last year where Lawrence had been spotted. Three of the men, one of them who had a blade, went into Tesco.
Witnesses saw Lawrence, of Lonsdale Avenue, threatening staff and shoppers after an altercation.
Police later found a used needle on the shop floor.
The fight continued on the streets, where a mother with a pushchair saw an ‘angry’ Lawrence walking towards her.
He pointed to her daughter in the pram and said: “I’m going to slit her throat.”
Two other witnesses heard the threat and one woman confronted Lawrence.
He was released on bail where he committed a further offence by robbing a pharmacy of methadone liquid.
He was jailed for three years in prison in total.