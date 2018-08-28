Advanced search

Fun day with activities for older people in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 October 2018

Curo Community Connect to hold free Silver Sunday activities for older people.

Older people can meet new friends and try out different activities at a Silver Sunday event near Weston.

Curo Community Connect is holding a free celebration on Sunday afternoon in Kewstoke Village Hall.

Older people will be able to find out more about services and community groups on offer in the area and have some fun.

Curo Community development co-ordinator Marion Erison said: “We are offering a free cream tea, with musical entertainment and a chance to try fitsteps – a great way to stay fit.

“There’s also a free prize draw to win some fabulous prizes kindly donated by local businesses.”

Silver Sunday is a nationwide initiative – offering a day of fun and free activities for older people.

It was set up by the Sir Simon Milton Foundation to celebrate the value and knowledge older people contribute to the community and to tackle loneliness and isolation.

More than 1,000 events are taking place across the country to celebrate Silver Sunday.

Marion added: “As social prescribers in North Somerset, Curo’s Community Connect service is encouraging local people to be more socially active.

“We support people to improve both their physical and mental wellbeing and provide opportunities to make new friends and connect with other people.

“Social prescribing is a way to help people boost their health and wellbeing through social activities – that could be anything from joining a walking group, going to a dance, volunteering or learning something new.”

Community Connect is provided by housing association Curo which works closely with other organisations.

Funding for the session has come from St Monica Trust, exercise sessions are being provided by Carol Hartley of Sweet Results Fitness and Mike Mesham, of Rhythm and Reflection, will be providing the musical entertainment.

This weekend’s event will run from 2-4.30pm at Kewstoke Village Hall, in Crookes Lane, and transport to and from the event is available on a first come, first served basis.

Places are limited and booking is essential.

To reserve a free space for the event, call Curo Community Connect on 01934 888803.

Fun day with activities for older people in Weston-super-Mare

