Somerset school joins multi-academy trust

TPLT principal Neville Coles with TKAS headteacher Nathan Jenkins. Picture: The King Alfred School - an Academy Archant

The King Alfred School (TKAS) in Highbridge gained academy status when it joined The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) on Monday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school, in Burnham Road, made the change after a year of being supported by TPLT and will now be known as The King Alfred School - an Academy.

Its new headteacher Nathan Jenkins succeeded Denise Hurr last month and introduced a new student uniform with blazer and tie.

Nathan said: “We are excited about the future and delighted to be part of TPLT.

“There is a belief this school is really going places and we thank parents, carers and the community for all of their support.”

Four schools fall under the TPLT umbrella in Weston and Worle, including St Anne’s Church and the Priory Community School academies.

TKAS has recently seen improved GCSE results, school site developments and a £1.2 million cash boost from the Government.